Horry County officials plan to spend $2 million on 8 acres in Carolina Forest so they can build a coastal government complex there.
County spokeswoman Kelly Moore confirmed the county is under contract to buy the land with the expectation that it will close on the property by the end of November.
“It’s great for the residents who live in Carolina Forest,” said Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato, who pushed for the facility to be built in the growing suburban area. “It’s going to add value to the community.”
County council plans to vote Tuesday on borrowing up to $25 million to build the center, known as the Central Coast Complex, and construct additional fire and EMS facilities and a public safety training area, according to public records.
Owned by International Land Holding Co., the property sits in the Town Centre development beside the StarTek call center near the intersection of S.C. 31 and International Drive.
County officials liked the property because of its location and the fact that there are no wetlands on the site, utilities have already been installed and there’s a master stormwater plan for the property. However, officials have said there will be a nearly $9,000 annual expense for maintaining private roads in the area and the site may not be able to accommodate all of the public works department’s needs.
Still, the property has been the focus of county council since leaders began negotiations with the landowner in February.
County leaders wanted property in the S.C. 31 corridor midway between the county facilities in the North and South Strand. The center is expected to hold satellite offices for the auditor, treasurer, assessor and clerk of court, as well as provide space for probate court and a law enforcement station capable of housing a new police precinct.
“The idea was to have enough square footage, enough space, to have a fifth police precinct,” said DiSabato, who lives in Carolina Forest. “We’re about halfway through the way of funding it, fully staffed, at this point. That’s what I’m most excited about is the fact that we’re going to be adding policemen to our staff to help better police … portions of the north and south precinct that are probably strained right now due to the growth in the area. So I think that’s the best part about what’s coming.”
County officials looked at two other potential sites for the building.
One tract at the corner of River Oaks Drive and Carolina Forest Boulevard was about 5.5 acres with a price between $250,000 and $275,000 per acre. The other was 21 acres at the corner of Augusta Plantation Drive and River Oaks Drive with a cost between $218,000 and $225,000 per acre.
The county’s central government hub has traditionally been based in Myrtle Beach, but the idea for the Carolina Forest center emerged from discussions several years ago about renovating the existing county facility on 21st Avenue North.
County leaders had debated replacing that aging building for years, but they eventually opted to move some of the services to the new complex and keep the EMS station, S.C. Department of Social Services offices and the health department in the city.
The new Carolina Forest complex is expected to be about 40,000 square feet with 155 parking spaces.
