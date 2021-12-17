Horry County Council will decide early next year whether to pay for more than $1 million in improvements to the local railroad.

The RJ Corman Railroad Group requested the upgrades to a county-owned section of the line, which would provide service to businesses in the Carolina Forest area.

“It will get us to those customers that are needing rail service sooner rather than later,” said Adam Boyles, director of commercial development with RJ Corman.

The county owns 14 miles of railway between the Waccamaw River and Myrtle Beach, and RJ Corman wants the county to make improvements to a five-mile section between Postal Way and River Oaks Drive.

The railroad company doesn’t operate on those tracks, which are leased from the county, because of “maintenance issues,” Boyles said, and the price tag for the upgrades is $886,041. That would include tie replacements and ballasts, among other repairs.

The goal of the project is to make the tracks safe so trains can access industrial sites near the line's end at the Intracoastal Waterway. One business moved to that area and needs rail service, Boyles said, and other parcels can be marketed to potential rail customers if this line is activated.

Additionally, RJ Corman is asking the county to make improvements to a turn bridge on the Waccamaw River. That bridge was damaged from hurricanes in recent years, and Boyles said $307,800 will be needed for a rehabilitation project to extend its lifespan.

The total cost of both projects is nearly $1.2 million.

Boyles has spoken to county leaders twice about the railroad’s needs, most recently at the council’s Dec. 2 budget retreat.

During that presentation, council members received a briefing about a nearly $17.4 million railroad project that received federal grant money. That project involved 58,000 tie replacements, nine miles of rail replacement and work on nine bridges. The presentation included before and after photographs to illustrate the improvements.