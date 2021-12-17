Horry County Council will decide early next year whether to pay for more than $1 million in improvements to the local railroad.
The RJ Corman Railroad Group requested the upgrades to a county-owned section of the line, which would provide service to businesses in the Carolina Forest area.
“It will get us to those customers that are needing rail service sooner rather than later,” said Adam Boyles, director of commercial development with RJ Corman.
The county owns 14 miles of railway between the Waccamaw River and Myrtle Beach, and RJ Corman wants the county to make improvements to a five-mile section between Postal Way and River Oaks Drive.
The railroad company doesn’t operate on those tracks, which are leased from the county, because of “maintenance issues,” Boyles said, and the price tag for the upgrades is $886,041. That would include tie replacements and ballasts, among other repairs.
The goal of the project is to make the tracks safe so trains can access industrial sites near the line's end at the Intracoastal Waterway. One business moved to that area and needs rail service, Boyles said, and other parcels can be marketed to potential rail customers if this line is activated.
Additionally, RJ Corman is asking the county to make improvements to a turn bridge on the Waccamaw River. That bridge was damaged from hurricanes in recent years, and Boyles said $307,800 will be needed for a rehabilitation project to extend its lifespan.
The total cost of both projects is nearly $1.2 million.
Boyles has spoken to county leaders twice about the railroad’s needs, most recently at the council’s Dec. 2 budget retreat.
During that presentation, council members received a briefing about a nearly $17.4 million railroad project that received federal grant money. That project involved 58,000 tie replacements, nine miles of rail replacement and work on nine bridges. The presentation included before and after photographs to illustrate the improvements.
Boyles said RJ Corman has a 10-year plan for the local railroad that would require an additional $6 million in funding.
“We’re not asking for that,” he said. “We’re just making you aware that there’s an ongoing need on this railroad to keep it to the level you saw in that picture and not let it kind of regress back to where it was before when that line segment was abandoned.”
Before RJ Corman purchased the local rail line, most of the tracks were owned by the Carolina Southern Railroad. After federal officials implemented new standards for bridges in 2011, the Carolina Southern's owners said they didn’t have the money to bring some of their bridges up to code and voluntarily shut down most their rail service.
At the time, about 800 Horry County workers were employed by companies that used the railroad and 3,600 jobs were connected to those businesses, according to a Coastal Carolina University study. The annual state and local tax revenue from jobs related to rail access then was $12.32 million.
After the shutdown, the tracks deteriorated until RJ Corman bought the railroad in 2015, eventually restoring service to Horry County businesses.
Boyles said that in 2015 the local rail line saw zero car loads. This year, RJ Corman will end the year with between 5,200 and 5,500 loads delivered on that line.
“Pretty substantial growth year over year continues,” he said. “We’re still seeing that. The piece we’re talking about today is pretty critical to that continued growth.”
In recent months, some Carolina Forest residents have been concerned about additional rail crossings being added if the Wizard Golf Links is converted into housing.
“This whole development is a bunch of hogwash because there’s no place for people to go if they have to leave the property,” said Mike Shoemaker, a board member for the Windsor Green I Homeowners Association.
However, county officials said the proposal to redevelop the property was recently killed because of opposition from neighbors.
A proposal to build 400 single-family houses and 283 townhouse units on the Wizard Golf Links site is no longer in the works, county officials said.
Some county leaders support the railroad's plans.
Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught, whose district includes part of the rail line that needs upgrades, said he hopes the county can find funding for the project, though that could be a challenge.
He said the county would likely need to apply for some type of grant.
“We just don’t have the extra money in the budget to do it,” he said. “But it’s our asset. That’s the thing about it. They’ll be responsible for all the maintenance and everything, but this is just to get it up to where they can use it. … We’ve got to get it up to speed.”
County spokeswoman Kelly Moore said county staff will present council members with options for potential funding sources before their spring budget retreat and possibly as early as their January committee meetings.
