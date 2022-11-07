Virginia Burns kept hearing about plans for a new senior center in Carolina Forest.
But weeks turned into months, then years, and eventually Burns began to doubt she’d ever play bingo there.
“They’ve been telling me that since I’ve been down here,” said Burns, who turns 99 in December and is a fixture at the bingo games inside the current Carolina Forest Senior Center off Gateway Drive. “I’ll believe it when I see a shovel.”
This month, Horry County Council on Aging officials plan to showcase a more than a few shovels. After securing financing for the project last month, the nonprofit scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for 11 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the site for the new facility, which will be built along Carolina Forest Boulevard near Horry County’s library and recreation center.
“It’s a positive,” said LeRoy Marcotte, an Horry County Council on Aging board member who represents Carolina Forest. “We’re constantly getting new members. … And this place is small. Moving up there will give us a lot more room. … You’ve got to remember, Carolina Forest is still growing. So having that building is going to be a plus for the community.”
The center has been years in the making.
In 2016, Horry County officials and the Council on Aging began crafting plans for a 5,000-square-foot facility near the library.
But the project saw numerous delays. Council on Aging officials had trouble securing a loan. They saw flooding at their Conway building from hurricanes Matthew and Florence (not counting the flood they endured in 2015).
When Elaine Gore took the reins of the agency as executive director, it was January 2020 — just before COVID-19 upended the country.
“All things considered, our three floods and COVID probably is the reason [for the delay],” Gore said. “But we never gave up.”
Council on Aging officials hope to have the center built in about a year. For Gore, just reaching the point of scheduling a groundbreaking is a milestone.
Apart from COVID, the flooding and the needs of the nonprofit’s other 10 centers, she had to make sure the Carolina Forest facility’s design matched the surrounding architecture. She had to ensure the land agreement was finalized and approved by Horry County Council. There were appraisers and surveyors and attorneys. And in the process, she applied for and secured a $350,000 state grant for the project.
“This has to be done,” she said. “In my top things that I need to do here, I’ve done everything in my top five except for this.”
County and Council on Aging officials kept pushing for the new center for a simple reason: they need more space. The leased storefront the center occupies now covers about 1,500 square feet. It’s a one-room retail space with two bathrooms and a small kitchen.
At 5,000 square feet, the new center will offer plenty of room for multiple simultaneous activities. That’s a tough task now.
On a busy day, say a holiday party, several dozen people could show up. The center also serves about 30 meals per day (agency officials hope to boost that number to 50-75 at the new center).
“I’m just running out of room,” said Mary Ann Michaels, the Carolina Forest center’s manager. “This is all I’ve got here, and it tends to get crowded, especially when you have different Halloween parties or Christmas parties or things like that and everyone’s here. It becomes very small.”
Despite the size limitations, the center is a social hub for its members. There they play Bridge and Kings in the Corner. Some days there’s Bingocize, which combines the popular game with easygoing activities set to music from the members’ youth.
“Senior citizen places are the greatest places for the elderly people,” said Jean Levi, an 88-year-old who lives in Plantation Lakes. “It keeps them active, keeps them going.”
Like Burns, she’s a regular at the center. And also like her friend, she’s ready for a new building.
“We are a little confined here,” she said. “We are happy to get a new place. We are waiting for a new place.”
