Grand Strand Health's Carolina Forest emergency department officially opened this week.
The 11-bed, 11,000-square-foot facility is located at 2101 Oakheart Road just off U.S. 501 near Carolina Forest Boulevard, according to a news release from the provider. The facility offers a full range of services for children and adults.
“We are expanding our scope of services to meet the growing healthcare needs in Carolina Forest and the surrounding communities,” said Maggie Fisher, emergency services manager for Grand Strand Health, in a prepared statement. “Area residents can rest assured knowing our emergency care teams stand ready to safely provide the medical attention they need 24 hours a day, seven days a week, now even closer to home.”
The emergency department includes labs and imaging services and is staffed by board-certified emergency medicine physicians and emergency nurses. The department offers care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Although the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) approved Grand Strand's plans for the emergency department in 2017, the state also approved a similar project for McLeod Health and denied Conway Medical Center's application for an emergency department.
That led to a year and a half of legal wrangling that ended in 2018 when CMC's case was dismissed and Grand Strand and McLeod agreed to drop their challenges.
Since then, all three providers and Tidelands Health have applied to construct hospital projects in Horry County.
Although DHEC approved plans for each provider this year, those proposals remain tied up in the appeals process.
