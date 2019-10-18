Celebrating Halloween and a brand-new walking trail, the Horry County Parks and Recreation Department will host a 5K Ghost of the Coast Fun Run and Trunk or Treat in Carolina Forest on Oct. 26.
The 5K is at 4 p.m. and the Trunk or Treat is a half hour later, and families are welcome to do either, both, or just a portion of the run.
Registration is open until Oct. 23 at $25 with a $2.50 sign-up fee, and increases to $30 the day of the event. The Trunk or Treat is free.
Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/MyrtleBeach/GhostoftheCoast.
The Trunk or Treat will include games, face painting and inflatables, and businesses and Horry County employees will hand out candy to the kids.
Costumes are encouraged at the run, and awards will be given for best female adult costume, best male adult costume, best female child’s costume, best male child’s costume, best couple’s costume and best family’s costume.
The race is not timed, and all the runners will be given a medal at the finish line, and paid runners will get a Halloween-themed T-shirt.
Horry County Spokeswoman Kelly Moore said, “The only awards are for costumes, not for finishing times.”
The new trail is a joint project of Horry County’s Parks and Recreation Department and its wellness committee.
It’s about six feet wide, so two or three people can walk side-by-side on it, said John Bodner, performance and strategy manager for Horry County, and a member of the county’s wellness committee.
The trail is 3.1 miles which is, he said, exactly 5K.
The trail is fairly flat, with not a lot of elevation, and also no concrete.
“It’s very much a trail,” he said.
The trail, which is behind the Carolina Forest Library playground, is not gated, and is open all the time, but Moore said people are discouraged from being there at night, as it is not lighted.
