For the third year, the Friends of the Carolina Forest Library are offering two $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors in the 29579 ZIP code.
That they live in the Carolina Forest area and are attending an accredited high school in the state are the only criteria.
Virtual students and homeschooled students are eligible.
The scholarship money will be sent directly to the school and can be used for tuition or books.
“This is money raised through our bags of books sale and through The Nook, the used book store,” said Friends treasurer Betsy Fay.
Applications, which are due by April 3, are available online through CFHS’s and AAST’s websites and at the Carolina Forest branch library.
Applications will include an essay, a mini-biography, a copy of the student’s high school transcript and two sealed letters of recommendation.
The first year the scholarship was offered, only three students applied and one didn’t qualify.
That year, Brandon Panepinto and Bridgett Young were given the scholarships.
Panepinto was an Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology student whose base school was Socastee High School.
He also received a $1,000 scholarship from his church, Our Lady Star of the Sea.
Panepinto planned to go to Horry-Georgetown Technical College to study computer networking and cyber security.
With an interest in food production, Bridgett Young, who graduated from Carolina Forest High School, planned to go to USC and major in chemical engineering.
She was also recognized as a recipient of the Palmetto Fellows Scholarship and for graduating suma cum laude with a GPA of 4.825.
The second year the scholarship was offered, 15 students applied.
Initially, Payton Fowler and Maddie Flading received the scholarships, but because of personal reasons, Fowler had to eventually decline the award.
In her place, Madison Powell, a CFHS senior whose family lives in Covington Lake, received the scholarship.
Powell planned to major in political science and minor in business with the ultimate goal of being an attorney.
She graduated suma cum laude and was recognized for passing six or more AP exams.
She was in the honor society, played basketball and was a tennis team captain.
Maddie Flading graduated from AAST with a 4.0 GPA and planned to at-
tend Coastal Carolina University to study graphic arts with a minor in communications.
Flading had started a nonprofit called Warmed with Love that provided hats, gloves, socks and scarves to people who needed them.
Fay said the Friends are hoping there will be at least twice as many applicants this time.
