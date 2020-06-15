Library patrons buying a book for as little as 50 cents has allowed two graduating seniors to each get $1,000 scholarships.
Friends of the Carolina Forest Library have, for the second year, awarded the scholarships to two Carolina Forest area students.
Covington Lake resident Payton Fowler and Avalon resident Mattie Flading are this year’s recipients.
“This year, we tried to get more students involved through the library, and we included non-traditional students,” says Denise Snight, secretary of the Friends group.
Last year, the Friends relied on Facebook and the schools to get the word out to the students that scholarships were available.
This year, private schools including Bridgewater Academy and Myrtle Beach Christian Academy, and students who homeschool were also eligible for the scholarships.
Applications included letters of recommendation and essays describing the role of the library in the applicants’ lives and books that are among their favorites.
Payton Fowler
Already well into a program at the Professional Medical Training Center in Florence, Payton has been a homeschooled student looking towards a career in the health field.
Taking an EKG technician program now, and starting at CCU in August, she says, “I may end up doing phlebotomy when I finish this program, with my main goal a bachelor’s in biochemistry, and then going to medical school.”
A cardiovascular specialty sounds appealing to Payton, but she knows she has time to narrow down the specifics.
A smattering of her achievements and awards include receiving the Golden Presidential Award for Academic Excellence, and an invitation to serve as an ambassador with the Congress of Future Medical Leaders at Harvard University.
Clubs and organizations include the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society. National Science Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, and the Beta, Red Cross, science, debate, leaders and Mindset Matters clubs.
She has volunteered with Beautify Carolina Forest, Operation Gratitude, Zooniverse Volunteering and Research, and she’s helped with Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence relief efforts.
All that, while maintaining a 4.3 GPA.
Payton explains that because she doesn’t have a printer at home, the library has been her go-to place for that as well as study groups and reading material.
The teen says, “I’m really into computer coding and gaming and even though I’m not very good at sports, I like to play.”
“Night” by Elie Wiesel, “1984” by George Orwell and “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald are high on Payton’s list of favorite reads, saying “each carries a special message that still to this day influences certain moral principles in my life.”
Mattie Flading
In his letter of recommendation about Mattie Flading, her advanced grammar & composition teacher, Chet Ligon, recounted the scholarship recipient’s trip to New York when she was still a pre-teen.
Seeing homeless people broke Mattie’s heart, he says, and when she came home, she started volunteering at a homeless shelter.
She also started a non-profit called Warmed with Love that provided hats, gloves, socks and scarves for people without them.
“Ever sensitive to the feelings of others, she did not want to embarrass anyone by approaching them directly, so she would tack the items to trees and other places with a simple note that read, ‘Take if you need. You are loved.’” Ligon explains.
Serving as the National English Honor Society president, Mattie worked with Freedom Readers and multiple beach sweeps.
With the National Honor Society, she raised money for Polar Plunge, and with the National Art Honor Society, she volunteered at art-based events for children.
Graduating from the Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology with her 4.0 GPA, Mattie will attend CCU where she’ll study graphic design and minor in communications.
Describing herself as “More right-brained, artistic and more free-thinking than logical,” Mattie writes, she sculpts, she bakes and she is looking forward to starting a summer job at Walk-On’s.
As a Friends of the Library scholarship recipient, Mattie says, “I grew up in libraries.”
While she says she initially “had a negative relationship with libraries,” her mother took her to the Socastee and Carolina Forest branches regularly, and she says, “I was absolutely amazed by how much fun I was having in libraries.
“That changed my perspective on writing and it’s the main reason I’m an avid reader.
“I learned reading was a hobby I could do in my free time instead of just something I was assigned to do.”
John Green’s “Turtles All the Way Down” has had what Mattie calls “a significant bearing on my life,” as has Margaret Edson’s one-act play, “Wit.”
Snight said there were more applicants for the $1,000 scholarship this year than last year, and the final candidates were whittled down to about a dozen who were interviewed.
The scholarship is paid directly to their schools and will be used for tuition or books.
“We fund this scholarship through the generosity of the patrons of the Carolina Forest Library who buy our used books in The Nook, the library’s used book store,” Snight says.
“By buying a 50-cent book, you can help fund this scholarship.”
