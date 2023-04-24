Conway Medical Center still needs a zoning change to build a hospital in Carolina Forest.

But before Horry County Council rezones a site on International Drive for the hospital, county officials plan to hold a public meeting to hear residents’ concerns about the project and answer questions. The meeting will be at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center tonight at 6.

“Rather than field 65 million emails and telephone calls individually, I’ve asked [county] staff to put together an informational community meeting,” said Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato, whose district covers most of Carolina Forest.

Neighboring property owners, including the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR), have been invited to the meeting, which will also include county staff and representatives from CMC.

“Conway Medical Center (CMC) looks forward to once again having the opportunity to meet with members of the public to alleviate any possible concerns they may have about the proposed hospital project in Carolina Forest,” CMC said in a prepared statement. “Throughout this process, CMC has actively worked with Horry County, state leaders, and our engineers and site planners to ensure that we effectively use the property while respecting the environment and maintaining its natural habitat and beauty.”

The meeting was originally scheduled to be held Tuesday, but the date was changed after county officials realized the rec center had already been booked by another group.

DiSabato said the purpose of Monday's community meeting is to “give an idea of what the project looks like, what the potential outcomes of the project could be, both positive and negative, and just kind of get some information out to the public so that they’re well versed in what’s going on there.”

The rezoning request has been the subject of debate for about three years. CMC announced its plans to build the 50-bed hospital on a 360-tract in 2020. County council took two of the three votes needed to change the zoning on the property from one that would allow residential construction to one that would accommodate a medical facility.