Conway Medical Center still needs a zoning change to build a hospital in Carolina Forest.
But before Horry County Council rezones a site on International Drive for the hospital, county officials plan to hold a public meeting to hear residents’ concerns about the project and answer questions. The meeting will be at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center tonight at 6.
“Rather than field 65 million emails and telephone calls individually, I’ve asked [county] staff to put together an informational community meeting,” said Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato, whose district covers most of Carolina Forest.
Neighboring property owners, including the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR), have been invited to the meeting, which will also include county staff and representatives from CMC.
“Conway Medical Center (CMC) looks forward to once again having the opportunity to meet with members of the public to alleviate any possible concerns they may have about the proposed hospital project in Carolina Forest,” CMC said in a prepared statement. “Throughout this process, CMC has actively worked with Horry County, state leaders, and our engineers and site planners to ensure that we effectively use the property while respecting the environment and maintaining its natural habitat and beauty.”
The meeting was originally scheduled to be held Tuesday, but the date was changed after county officials realized the rec center had already been booked by another group.
DiSabato said the purpose of Monday's community meeting is to “give an idea of what the project looks like, what the potential outcomes of the project could be, both positive and negative, and just kind of get some information out to the public so that they’re well versed in what’s going on there.”
The rezoning request has been the subject of debate for about three years. CMC announced its plans to build the 50-bed hospital on a 360-tract in 2020. County council took two of the three votes needed to change the zoning on the property from one that would allow residential construction to one that would accommodate a medical facility.
But the council delayed its final vote because of concerns about whether that decision would impact the county's road-building program.
County officials are trying to establish a wetlands mitigation bank on International Drive. This type of land agreement would allow the county to earn credits by restoring wetlands on 3,700 acres that the county purchased for the bank in 2018. The proposed hospital site is adjacent to the county’s property.
County leaders plan to use those credits if they disturb wetlands while building infrastructure projects, such as those in Horry County’s RIDE III road-building program.
County officials became concerned about the future of the mitigation bank in 2020 when the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) asked the county not to rezone the neighboring tract for the hospital.
DNR pointed out that controlled burning was planned for the mitigation bank land, and that type of burning already happens on the thousands of acres at nearby Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve. Land managers use controlled burns to eliminate the shrubs and overgrowth that choke out rare plants such as the Venus flytrap. The planned burning also reduces the overgrowth that can fuel wildfires.
DNR has argued that the controlled burns in the area are incompatible with a hospital. Since county officials originally intended for DNR to take over the mitigation bank site, they feared that if they couldn’t get the bank approved because of the objections to the hospital, their land purchase would have been for naught.
County and DNR officials couldn’t resolve their differences. And with the hospital issue looming, DNR opted to withdraw from the project last year. Since then, county officials pursued a different path: they plan to manage the land themselves.
The mitigation bank still hasn’t been approved. A group of federal and state officials will ultimately decide if the county can establish its own mitigation bank without DNR’s help.
Although CMC is still waiting on a rezoning decision from Horry County Government, the healthcare provider secured a victory last month when a legal dispute over the project was settled. The next day, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) issued CMC a certificate of need, which in South Carolina is a key approval needed to build new medical facilities.
With the future of the mitigation bank uncertain, it’s also unclear when county officials will take their final vote on the rezoning, though they have long said they would hold a community meeting before that happens.
In recent months, the project has generated criticism from some environmental advocacy groups, including the Coastal Conservation League.
They have urged CMC to find another location for the hospital and have asked the provider to sell the land to DNR or the county to alleviate concerns about impacting the mitigation bank. DNR has even offered to buy the land from CMC.
“If CMC will move their hospital somewhere else, DNR will still take long-term stewardship of the mitigation bank. They’ve said that in writing,” said Trapper Fowler, a wildlife biologist and former DNR staffer who once tended to the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve. Fowler, who now works for the Coastal Conservation League, addressed the council in March.
“This would save you time. It’ll save you money. It’ll save us, the taxpayers, money in the long run. Because contract burning costs something. … And if the hospital chooses another site … you won’t have to worry about a smoke-sensitive area right next door. The more prescribed burning that occurs on that mitigation bank, the more prescribed burning that occurs on the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve, the safer the surrounding community is from wildfire risk.”
Despite the pushback, both county leaders and CMC have pressed forward with the hospital plans.
CMC officials pointed out that they have already taken steps to address some of the concerns. They moved the location of the building on the property and eliminated plans for a helicopter pad.
In a prepared statement, CMC also addressed controlled burning:
“When it comes to controlled burns, a few of the planned efforts include the following:
The campus location is situated on the property to use natural wetlands as a distance barrier to minimize smoke infiltration and wildfire vulnerability.
The HVAC system will include a demand control ventilation system with facility-wide carbon dioxide monitoring to minimize the total outside air requirements and minimize smoke infiltration. The air intakes will utilize the latest filter technologies developed and proven in California to minimize wildfire smoke infiltration as well as be located far from the burn area and low velocity, further minimizing smoke infiltration.
The design includes a loop road with perimeter landscape sprinklers as a secondary fire barrier.”
CMC officials have said the Carolina Forest hospital would offer orthopedics, women’s health programs and cancer care, among other services. This includes eight labor and delivery rooms, two C-section rooms, six ICU beds and three operating rooms.
Constructing the hospital would take about three years. CMC currently employs about 1,500 people, and hospital officials said the Carolina Forest project should create more than 250 jobs.
Horry County Council is expected to vote on a development agreement next month that would gr…
In November, CMC received approval from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to build the hospital. Now all that remains is the rezoning request.
“For 95 years, CMC has served the healthcare needs of this community,” CMC said in a statement. “This project is necessary to meet the infrastructure needs of a rapidly growing area in the county.”
In March, DiSabato told the Carolina Forest Civic Association that he doubted the landowner would sell to DNR because a residential developer could pay more for the property than the state.
“I just don’t see it as being a realistic option,” he said. “If the hospital doesn’t go there, they’re going to sell it to a person who is going to get the highest and best use out of it. And the highest and best use of that is as many units as they can get on there, and I don’t want that.”
David Jordan, the county’s director of planning and zoning, told the civic association that at one point a plan had been prepared for a housing development on the site. That plan showed 3,200 homes being built on the property — under the current zoning.
“While many people are opposed to the idea of a hospital going there, I think the lesser of the two evils, in my opinion, is the hospital,” DiSabato said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.