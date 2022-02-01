Stored away somewhere in his parents’ house lies Jarrett Hucks’ tangible connection to Hard Rock Park.

Before the $400 million attraction flopped after one season in 2008, Hucks worked at a sign shop where he crafted commemorative awards for the people who made “Led Zeppelin: The Ride,” the park’s signature roller coaster.

“It was, to be honest, one of the coolest things I’ve ever had the opportunity to make,” said Hucks, who is now the creative arts director at Beach Church beside the former park property. “There’s like 50 of these trophies in the world and one of them has my name on it as a test. There’s also one with every member of Led Zeppelin’s name on it, which is kind of cool. Me and Jimmy Page and Robert Plant all have the same trophy. Granted, I don’t think it’s probably on their mantle anywhere.”

There isn’t much of a reason to memorialize the park, which opened to great fanfare only to struggle in the throes of a recession. An attempt to rebrand the attraction as Freestyle Music Park in 2009 also failed, leaving the site to deteriorate. The rides, including the Led Zeppelin-themed coaster, were dismantled and sold. In recent weeks, crews have been tearing down the remnants of the park, which had become a run-down canvas for profane and anatomically detailed graffiti.

Yet the demolition marks a welcome sign for those who work and own property in the area: the site’s next act is about to begin, and it has nothing to do with rock-and-roll or rides.

Plans filed with Horry County Government last month show a nearly 251,000-square-foot small package distribution facility coming to the property. Another portion of the tract is in line for an RV repair center, according to public records. That doesn't account for all of the land, and sites would still be available for other businesses.

Kenan Walker, an agent representing the landowner, declined to comment on the property’s future, though he said more information may be released in the coming weeks.