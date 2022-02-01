Stored away somewhere in his parents’ house lies Jarrett Hucks’ tangible connection to Hard Rock Park.
Before the $400 million attraction flopped after one season in 2008, Hucks worked at a sign shop where he crafted commemorative awards for the people who made “Led Zeppelin: The Ride,” the park’s signature roller coaster.
“It was, to be honest, one of the coolest things I’ve ever had the opportunity to make,” said Hucks, who is now the creative arts director at Beach Church beside the former park property. “There’s like 50 of these trophies in the world and one of them has my name on it as a test. There’s also one with every member of Led Zeppelin’s name on it, which is kind of cool. Me and Jimmy Page and Robert Plant all have the same trophy. Granted, I don’t think it’s probably on their mantle anywhere.”
There isn’t much of a reason to memorialize the park, which opened to great fanfare only to struggle in the throes of a recession. An attempt to rebrand the attraction as Freestyle Music Park in 2009 also failed, leaving the site to deteriorate. The rides, including the Led Zeppelin-themed coaster, were dismantled and sold. In recent weeks, crews have been tearing down the remnants of the park, which had become a run-down canvas for profane and anatomically detailed graffiti.
Yet the demolition marks a welcome sign for those who work and own property in the area: the site’s next act is about to begin, and it has nothing to do with rock-and-roll or rides.
Plans filed with Horry County Government last month show a nearly 251,000-square-foot small package distribution facility coming to the property. Another portion of the tract is in line for an RV repair center, according to public records. That doesn't account for all of the land, and sites would still be available for other businesses.
Kenan Walker, an agent representing the landowner, declined to comment on the property’s future, though he said more information may be released in the coming weeks.
Public records provide some details about the two businesses that have submitted plans. They would be the first in the 125-acre park's redevelopment.
For example, Beach Ford RV received a stormwater permit in December for an eight-acre tract along George Bishop Parkway across from the X Gym Sports Mall. That facility would have 20 service bays and span nearly 25,000 square feet, according to the plans filed with the county. A Beach Ford representative could not be reached for comment, but the county's online property records indicate the land for the center was sold in December.
The name of the company behind the distribution facility is not identified in public records. The county's plans show that the hub would be built in front of Beach Church (Beach Ford RV is being built on the other side of the church). The building would sit on a nearly 54-acre parcel that would include just under 800 parking spots, including 579 employee spots and parking for 108 trailers and 94 vans.
Hucks said he hopes the center is a FedEx hub.
“If there’s a FedEx distribution center close by, I might actually get my package when they say I’m going to,” he said.
Jokes aside, Hucks said the transition of the property to these types of businesses fits with the area’s commercial corridor.
“If we can clear off that ground and start something new, that’s great,” he said. “George Bishop is an industrial area. We’re in between so many other things. We’ve got the UPS hub right there. We’ve got larger commercial businesses right across the street from us. So I mean it’s not like it’s going to be out of place for something more commercial to be there. But anything that’s going to clean up that street a little bit better, that’s going to offer more to the people of Myrtle Beach in an area that’s already become kind of industrial, more power to it.”
The park’s redevelopment shouldn’t be surprising. Last year, county officials expanded the distribution district on the site and eliminated most of the amusement uses in the area, which is known as Fantasy Harbour.
“We all have finally recognized that Fantasy Harbour was aptly named because it was a fantasy that it would be those uses,” said Shep Guyton, the attorney representing the landowner, addressing the county’s planning commission at a June workshop. “The demand seems to be much more consistent for the type of uses that we're looking at now.”
The changes approved last year cleared the way for nearly 30 types of businesses to be allowed on the property, ranging from vehicle and equipment maintenance to RV and boat storage to wholesale and distribution.
At that time, Guyton said the landowner would come back to the county with individual projects for site plan approval, and he noted that two of those businesses were expected to submit plans within a 60-90 day window.
The county approved the latest site plans on Jan. 12.
For nearby property owners, the removal of the crumbling theme park ruins is appreciated.
“Certainly I think it’s going to elevate property values in that entire area,” said Heyward Gulledge, who owns a building on George Bishop Parkway across from the former park site. His building’s tenants are a church and a soon-to-open pet store called Pick of the Litter. “It gets rid of that eyesore of a dilapidated, failed business. Just sort of gives it a nice, clean look out there.”
Like many locals, Gulledge was pleased with the amusement park when it arrived. But low attendance crushed Hard Rock Park, which filed for bankruptcy just months after opening. Another company, FPI MB Entertainment LLC, bought the park out of bankruptcy for $25 million and renamed it Freestyle Music Park.
Freestyle stayed open for just one season before it also closed. For years, former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes sought to bring new life to the park. In 2016, Rhodes courted Chinese investors with the hope of building a cultural center on the property, but those plans never materialized.
The property was purchased on Dec. 28, 2018, by FTPP Bishop Parkway LLC for $3,545,000, records show. Rhodes, who was part of FTPP Bishop Parkway LLC, died in January 2021.
Now that a major distribution center is planned for the property, nearby landowners hope it attracts other quality businesses to George Bishop.
“It’s certainly exciting to see what that property can be,” Gulledge said, “and meet its full potential.”
Long before he began leading the worship at Beach Church, Hucks snapped photos of the theme park, chronicling its decline over the years. A longtime Hard Rock fan, he owns T-shirts from many of the chain’s international restaurants, and he had high hopes for the park when it opened, though it closed before he could even visit.
“It was just like extremely poor timing,” he said, blaming the recession for the park’s demise. “They didn’t have a chance. … It was a beautiful park.”
But with that chapter over, he’s ready to see what’s next. He didn’t want the park land to serve as a sign of another failed venture.
“That’s just kind of what Hard Rock has felt like for the longest time,” he said. “It’s just felt like a weird graveyard to an old tourist trap. … There was no restoring it at this point. It’s gone. It’s just a reminder of something that was."
