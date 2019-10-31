Matthew Breen’s ties to Huger Park run deep.
In fact, they go back nearly 250 years.
Breen is a descent of John Huger (pronounced You-gee), whose brother Isaac was a brigadier general in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. The Carolina Forest park is named for Isaac Huger.
“A lot of people think … ‘Myrtle Beach, there’s no history there. It’s from the ‘30s,’” said Breen, who is serving on an Horry County committee that will begin designing Huger Park in the coming months. “That’s not really true. There’s a lot going on here and there is a very rich history.”
Planning a park
For those passionate about that history, planning the long-awaited park is as much about remembering the area’s past as it is about creating a public amenity.
Huger Park sits just off Carolina Forest Boulevard near the county recreation center. It’s surrounded by a growing subdivision called The Parks, which spans more than 400 acres.
Eight years ago, Breen’s friend Joe Garrell donated five acres for the park. Garrell, who died in 2018, was a member of the Lemuel Benton Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Breen now serves as the chapter president.
When county staff recently contacted Breen about participating on the Huger Park committee, he was ready for the opportunity. He said Garrell left him a file with architectural renderings, county engineering records and other documents about the land.
“It’s just something that’s really neat,” he said. “I’m sure whenever it gets done, there’s going to be national attention from our organization. … Since Joe was a member of SAR, we’d like to have our own specific memorial marker.”
So who was Isaac Huger?
Born March 19, 1742, at the Limerick Plantation on the Santee River, Isaac Huger was the son of a French Huguenot, a wealthy landowner.
The Huguenots were French protestants driven out of their homeland by the Catholic majority. That persecution intensified under Louis the XIV in the late 1600s.
Several South Carolina counties are named for Huguenots, including Horry, Marion, Beaufort and Calhoun, said Eldred “Wink” Prince Jr., a retired Coastal Carolina University history professor.
The Huger brothers served during the Revolutionary War. Prince, who is also on the Huger Park committee, suspects that fact will play a role in any markers or memorials in the Carolina Forest park.
“I expect a lot of it will probably [focus] on his military career,” he said, referring to Issac Huger.
Isaac Huger was given 1,000 acres off what is now Carolina Forest Boulevard by the King of England on Nov. 13, 1771. A lieutenant colonel in the first South Carolina Regiment, Huger was promoted to Colonel of the 5th Continental Regiment after one year, which earned him a promotion to brigadier general of the Southern Army.
Huger’s family, who lived primarily in Charleston, owned land along the South Carolina coast, including vast tracts in the Myrtle Beach area.
On March 23, 1762, Huger married Elizabeth Chalmers and had eight children. He died Oct. 17, 1797 in Charleston.
What’s next for Huger Park
Although Huger Park has been discussed for eight years, the planning process has only recently begun gaining steam.
The park was originally five acres, but county officials agreed to a land swap with the developer of The Parks last year. In exchange for two acres, the county received two of the 15 acres it acquired adjacent to the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
The developer also agreed to pave the road to the park and improve access, as well as install lighting along the road and provide a pedestrian path from the park to the rec center.
The main area of the park — which consists of a circle of 300-year-old live oaks — remains unchanged.
County officials have said they expect the park to open next year. The committee will come up with designs through the fall and winter.
For Breen, it’s encouraging to see Garrell's dream finally being realized, but it’s also rewarding to be able to tell others about the history of the park and the origin of its name.
“It took a tremendous amount of courage for them and fortitude and belief in the cause of the American Revolution, the ideals of freedom … to have them sign their name down to be in command of the patriot forces,” he said of the Huger family. “Of course, if they had lost, not only would they have been hanged, but probably most of their family.”
