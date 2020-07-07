Since 2007, Folds of Honor has given away 24,500 $5,000 scholarships to the spouses and children of disabled or deceased military servicepeople.
Carolina Forest resident and member of Myrtle Beach Patriots Jeff Diehl wants to add to that total between now and Labor Day weekend.
Along with a fundraising online auction, the weekend will include the Battle for Glory Golf Tournament at Myrtlewood Golf Club and a 100-hole Marathon at Rivers Edge Golf Club.
One of about 20 local golf professionals involved in the effort, Diehl is asking folks to donate to the cause.
That can be done through http://support.foldsofhonor.org/site/TR/FoldsofHonorGolf/General?px=1029291&pg=personal&fr_id=1260, his Facebook page or the Folds of Honor website, www.foldsofhonor.org.
In 2019, more than 4,500 scholarships were awarded, but more than 500 eligible, qualified applicants were turned away because there just wasn’t enough money.
The organization was started by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, a PGA golf professional and F-16 fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force Reserves who served three tours of duty in Iraq.
According to the non-profit’s website, when Rooney’s flight landed, bringing him home from his second tour in Iraq, the pilot announced that the remains of Cpl. Brock Bucklin were on board. He asked the passengers to stay seated while his casket was taken off the plane.
Rooney watched as Bucklin’s twin brother walked beside the flag-covered casket to meet the family, and among them was Bucklin’s young son, Jacob.
More than half the passengers on the plane disregarded the pilot’s request and deboarded.
That’s when Rooney decided he would not only pay tribute to American servicepeople and their families, he would remind civilians to do the same.
Folds of Honor’s slogan is “Honor their sacrifice. Educate their legacy.”
For Diehl, the effort is also personal.
“My dad, who is no longer with us, served in the Navy in World War II and though he lived a full life after the war, he had battle scars,” the golf pro said.
Plus, Diehl had a brother-in-law “who died at an early age probably as a result of things that went on when he was in the Gulf War.”
One of the most fun parts of the Labor Day golf weekend, Diehl said, is the 100-hole marathon.
“People donate for every birdie or every eagle. If someone donates $5 for every birdie and I get 30 of them, that adds up.”
If local golf pros raise $3,000 individually, they’ll earn a spot in the 100-hole marathon.
Diehl explained that each local pro has his own campaign going and it’s a friendly competition because all proceeds go to the same cause.
Locally, the Myrtle Beach Patriots have raised more than $400,000 for the Folds of Honor over the years, with $131,000 coming in last year.
“We want to help stand in the financial gap for the people who have literally been affected by war by honoring their sacrifice and educating their legacy,” Diehl said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.