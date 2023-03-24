The February Window World Teacher of the Month is Maria Ferri, an eighth grade science teacher at Black Water Middle School.
Ferri was nominated as Teacher of the Month for her caring attitude toward students and her ability to help them become more involved with school.
Ferri was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area in Florida. She relocated to South Carolina after high school graduation because her dad received a job offer in the state. Ferri went to University of South Carolina Upstate in Spartanburg before transferring to University of South Carolina in Columbia. She received her bachelor’s degree in middle level education with a concentration in math and science. Ferri changed her major three times before she settled on education.
“Growing up, I always played teacher with my friends in the neighborhood,” she said. “I always wanted to be a teacher but didn’t pursue education my first year because I was worried about the pay.”
Once she switched her major to education, she knew that was the right fit for her.
“I should have done teaching to begin with. I love it,” Ferri said.
Ferri spent the first five years of her teaching career working as an eighth grade science teacher at a middle school in Greenville South Carolina before moving to Myrtle Beach with her fiancé last summer.
“This is my first year teaching in Horry County so winning this award is truly special to me,” she said.
Ferri currently teaches four science classes at Black Water Middle School. She teaches two standard eighth grade science classes and two honors eighth grade science classes.
“I love teaching eighth graders. They are so intelligent, weird, and quirky,” she said.
Ferri said that she will sometimes act weird like her students do to keep them engaged and interested in learning. Her students are in her class for the entire school year, so building that close relationship with them is very important to her.
“I love seeing how much they change throughout the year,” she said.
Her favorite part of her job is working with her students and seeing them open up throughout the school year.
“I always tell them I love them before they leave my classroom,” she said. “On the first day of classes I tell them that I am invested in them, and I care about them.”
Throughout the school year, Ferri covers lessons on astronomy, plate tectonics, the rock cycle, layers of the earth and forces and waves. Currently they are working on the forces and waves unit.
“They are building wave machines. They’ve gotten really into it,” she said.
The forces and waves unit is typically harder for some students to understand, so Ferri likes to do hands-on activities with them to help them understand it.
Eighth grade is when students typically start meeting with school counselors brainstorming what they want to do for a future career and Ferri offers her students advice from her experiences.
“I tell them to keep their options open. You don’t have to know what you’re going to do the rest of your life right now. It’s ok,” she said.
Ferri said that her fifth grade teacher, Ms. Pananean, and her supportive parents are the ones that inspired her to choose a career in education. She said that Ms. Pananean was always so kind and caring as a teacher. And her parents always encouraged her to pursue a career in education.
“My parents would say, ‘Maria just do teaching. You would be great at it,’ “she said. “They were always willing to help me and give me ideas. They were very supportive.”
Ferri said that her favorite part of being a teacher at Black Water Middle School is the atmosphere.
“The staff in general seems very invested in the students and that is something that I truly enjoy,” she said.
Outside of school, Ferri enjoys spending time outdoors biking, hiking and skiing in the winter.
“I love to go to the beach in the summertime,” she said.
Ferri is currently working towards her master’s degree from Western Governors University in Curriculum and Instruction and has a few more assignments left before she completes the program.
If there is a teacher you would like to nominate in the Window World Teacher of the Month campaign, head to www.myhorrynews.com/contests.
