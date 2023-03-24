The February Carolina Cool Student of the Month is Brady Boyer, a sixth grader at Ten Oaks Middle School.
Brady was nominated for Student of the Month because of his love for learning and his determination to achieve anything he sets his mind to.
Brady has Type 1 diabetes and autism.
“I love having autism. I don’t want to get cured for it, it would make me less intelligent,” Brady said. “Instead of disabling me, it empowers me.”
Brady’s favorite subject in school currently is science taught by Mrs. Jolynn Prochaska. His class just finished up the plant unit and is now starting to learn about animals.
“I am so fascinated by plants and animals,” Brady said. “It’s the most beautiful thing in existence. I study and learn about adaptations.”
His class did a project with radishes and Brady was able to take the plant home and replant it in his backyard.
Although science is currently Brady’s favorite subject, his favorite class was his fourth-grade social studies with Ms. Lesley LeGere.
“She liked to keep it simple,” he said. “I even outsmarted the map.”
Even though ELA, English and language arts, is not his favorite subject in school, teacher Mrs. Cathy Zielinski is Brady’s favorite teacher this year. Brady loves writing stories in class.
“She is so kind and accommodating,” he said. “I still love ELA, but science has become my new number one.”
When Brady is older, he hopes to attend Coastal Carolina University to become a civil engineer, architect, city structure engineer and a city planner.
“My goal is to design buildings in Myrtle Beach,” he said. “To make Myrtle Beach a thriving city.”
Recently, Brady attended the Ten Oaks Middle School Winter Wonderland dance.
“It was very fun. I danced with Ms. Levinsky,” Brady said.
Mrs. Jen Levinsky is Brady’s para-professional and on Fridays, Brady is rewarded with prizes if he follows directions all week. He loves it when he has “epic days.” Some of his favorite people in the building, Mrs. Arthur, the sixth grade administrator and Mrs. Bennett help encourage him to “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”.
Brady did not start speaking until he was around four years old and when he did speak, he was already speaking in full sentences and spelling.
“The first time I spoke I formed sentences and already knew how to pronounce letters,” he said.
Brady is currently reading the medical dictionary in nurse Sherry Ammirato's office.
“I love reading it,” he said.
Outside of school, Brady likes to travel, learn about history and go to different museums when he visits new places.
“I learn about history,” he said. “I really liked the Charlotte history museum.”
Brady has been to nearby cities Charlotte, Columbia, Charleston, Sumter, and Savannah and has traveled to Las Vegas, New York, Miami, Washington D.C. and Ocean City, just to name a few. He also recently went on his first cruise and got to spend the day in Nassau, Bahamas.
Brady has two older brothers and one older sister. When he isn’t traveling, he reads textbooks, studies maps, and he posts videos to his YouTube channel.
Brady says that being the winner of the Carolina Cool Student of the Month might help him become famous.
“This might be the beginning of my real fame. My goal is to become famous worldwide,” he said.
If there is a student you would like to nominate for Student of the Month sponsored by Carolina Cool, please visit www.myhorrynews.com/contests to make your nominations.
