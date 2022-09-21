Development designer David Schwerd stared at a standing-room-only meeting Wednesday afternoon and made his introduction.
"I know I’m the No. 1 enemy in the room tonight," he said to the crowd of about 200 Carolina Forest residents.
Schwerd was at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center to explain the details of redeveloping the River Oaks Golf Club. Neighbors showed up to ask questions and learn the fate of the golf course.
Schwerd told the crowd that if they were there to try to keep the course from shutting down, they were at the wrong meeting.
“It’s not about whether the course will close but how it will be redeveloped,” he said.
Saying he was just a designer and not the owner of the property, Schwerd said he really didn’t know the timeline for when the course will shut down.
“Maybe a year, maybe 10 years,” he said. He noted that the economic climate will be a big factor in when it will close. Even then, he said, it will take up to two years to get necessary permits and perhaps six to 10 years to fully develop the land.
The nearly 200 acres are zoned SF-10, which calls for 10,000-square-foot lots. The proposed plan calls for changing the zoning to MRD-2, which has lots of no more than 6,000 square feet. If the zoning request is approved, the developer is locked into exactly what the planning commission and Horry County Council agree to.
Schwerd said the latest plans have single-family homes, duplexes and townhomes but the density of the new development is still lower than most developments in the area. The developer has plans for slightly over 500 living units. The development would have 3.24 units per acre.
The audience expressed concerns about the increased traffic that would come from the new homes.
A proposed development agreement with the county, Schwerd said, calls for paying $540 per unit to go to a fund to widen River Oaks Drive. He said the county would be responsible for widening the road and the timeline would be up to county officials. He said the developer will conduct a traffic study to determine if any changes or additions to road plans are warranted.
He added that because of this development and possibly others in the area, widening River Oaks may be placed on the next RIDE IV priority list. RIDE is the county's road-building program. It's funded by a 1% sales tax.
One woman, who identified herself as an environmentalist, said Carolina Forest “is on the brink of destruction.”
Schwerd countered that in designing the development he tried not to negatively impact the environment. He noted the added green space, walking trails, bike paths, dog parks and improved stormwater systems as evidence the developer is concerned about the area.
Others asked about removing trees from the current golf course and maintaining the land after the course closes and before development begins.
Schwerd said that as far as most golf courses go, this course does not have many trees.
“We will do a tree survey,” he said. “Getting rid of the larger trees would make our property values go down.”
He said a development agreement would require the developer to maintain the property until actual development commences.
Horry County Planning Director David Jordan said the county planning commission is slated to hear the development plan on Oct. 6 if nothing changes on the submitted plan.
Jordan said that if significant changes are made to the plan as a result of Wednesday’s meeting, that could delay the process. Schwerd could ask for a deferral, meaning the rezoning would be brought up at the commission's next meeting on Nov. 3.
