The latest redevelopment plan for the River Oaks Golf Club shows the Carolina Forest course becoming a neighborhood with a mixture of housing, including townhouses and single-family homes.

Filed last week with Horry County Government, the plan calls for 558 housing units, which is more than the approximately 500 the development company Diamond Shores initially proposed.

Although the plan had been scheduled to go before the county’s planning commission this week, county staff asked Diamond Shores to request a deferral so staffers could go through the new proposal. A Diamond Shores representative agreed to that request and he also spoke at a community meeting last month at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.

“Even though I’m the applicant and most people were not happy with me taking away the golf course, I still think it was a very productive meeting,” said David Schwerd, chief operating officer of Diamond Shores.

Diamond Shores' new plan outlines ponds, landscape buffers and sidewalks over the nearly 172 acres that make up the project. Under this proposal, builders could construct 397 single-family homes, 63 townhouse units and 98 semi-detached homes (a home that shares one common wall with another unit). The plan still includes more than 68 acres of open space.

Diamond Shores has also presented a development agreement to the county that would commit about $1,000 per unit toward improvements in the area. That includes $540 per home for widening River Oaks Drive.

During a workshop last week, Schwerd told the planning commission that the development agreement would also require the developer to pay for additional projects on nearby county land, including helping convert that property into a park.

The developer-funded work on the county site could include installing parking lot spaces, a picnic pavilion, disc golf course equipment, and clearing areas for playgrounds and trails.

“Overall, it’d be a significant improvement to that area of River Oaks,” Schwerd said.