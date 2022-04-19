Facing another uphill fight with neighbors, a developer scrapped plans for building 11 houses near Carolina Forest High School.

But that doesn’t mean the land will remain vacant.

“The expectation of the community that anything is not going to occur on that property is an unreasonable expectation,” said Felix Pitts of G3 Engineering, the firm that had sought a rezoning for the project. “But it became apparent that we were not going to have a successful rezoning, so we just pulled it rather than put the community and councilman [Dennis] DiSabato through that pain and aggravation.”

Horry County Council on Tuesday indefinitely postponed a vote on the rezoning after announcing that the request had been withdrawn. The vote came nearly a year after the council rejected a rezoning request for houses on the same property.

Owned by Plum Branch LLC, the land sits along Gardner Lacy Road.

Last year, Pitts originally proposed building more than 100 townhomes there. But after neighbors complained about that concept, mostly citing flooding and traffic concerns, he presented plans for 58 single-family homes. That plan also sparked opposition and the council ultimately sided with the residents.

This time, Pitts proposed building 11 single-family homes on 10,000-square-foot lots.

The property is split zoned, meaning half the tract could hold homes on 10,000-square-foot lots while the other half could not, according to county records. Pitts had requested that nearly 11 acres — the section not zoned for 10,000-square-foot lots — be rezoned so the tract would be consistent.

But expecting another rejection, he changed course. However, Pitts stressed that residents might not like what can be built there now without a rezoning.

“It will get developed under the current use,” he said.

Pitts declined to speculate about what would be constructed on the site, but he has said the land could hold multiple types of businesses, including trade shops or outdoor storage.