Facing another uphill fight with neighbors, a developer scrapped plans for building 11 houses near Carolina Forest High School.
But that doesn’t mean the land will remain vacant.
“The expectation of the community that anything is not going to occur on that property is an unreasonable expectation,” said Felix Pitts of G3 Engineering, the firm that had sought a rezoning for the project. “But it became apparent that we were not going to have a successful rezoning, so we just pulled it rather than put the community and councilman [Dennis] DiSabato through that pain and aggravation.”
Three Carolina Forest projects received favorable recommendations from the Horry County Planning Commission last week. Meanwhile, a fourth project is in jeopardy after the county’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted against a variance its developer sought on Monday.
Horry County Council on Tuesday indefinitely postponed a vote on the rezoning after announcing that the request had been withdrawn. The vote came nearly a year after the council rejected a rezoning request for houses on the same property.
Owned by Plum Branch LLC, the land sits along Gardner Lacy Road.
Last year, Pitts originally proposed building more than 100 townhomes there. But after neighbors complained about that concept, mostly citing flooding and traffic concerns, he presented plans for 58 single-family homes. That plan also sparked opposition and the council ultimately sided with the residents.
A developer wants Horry County Council to rezone property for a residential housing development along Gardner Lacy Road. The council rejected a rezoning request for the same land last year.
This time, Pitts proposed building 11 single-family homes on 10,000-square-foot lots.
The property is split zoned, meaning half the tract could hold homes on 10,000-square-foot lots while the other half could not, according to county records. Pitts had requested that nearly 11 acres — the section not zoned for 10,000-square-foot lots — be rezoned so the tract would be consistent.
But expecting another rejection, he changed course. However, Pitts stressed that residents might not like what can be built there now without a rezoning.
“It will get developed under the current use,” he said.
Pitts declined to speculate about what would be constructed on the site, but he has said the land could hold multiple types of businesses, including trade shops or outdoor storage.
DiSabato, who represents the area, said he would have supported his constituents and voted against this rezoning, but he also cautioned that the result might not satisfy the community.
“My concern is that what you’re going to end up with there is far worse than what you would have gotten with the housing that was proposed,” he said. “Their response to me was that if it was commercially viable it would have been done already. I respectfully disagree with them. I think there is a viable use there. I think it will ultimately be developed as some type of commercial property. And I told them. I said, ‘Look, I hope I’m wrong for your sake, but I don’t think I am.’”
Cherie Reid, who lives in the Southcreek neighborhood, told council members on Tuesday that she wanted them to see the flooding in her community. She’s preparing a presentation about the stormwater challenges in her neighborhood and she worries that increased development will worsen the problem.
“Areas that already flood have to have increased flooding,” she said. “There’s no doubt about it because the water didn’t have anywhere to go before and now it’s going to have even less of an area to go. The county board has an obligation to the residents, not to the developers.”
A second housing proposal on Gardner Lacy Road also fizzled last week when the county’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted against a variance that a developer needed for the landscape buffer requirements on Gardner Lacy and Postal Way.
A proposal to build 35 homes near Carolina Forest High School is expected to go before the Horry County Planning Commission next month. Last year, county leaders rejected a rezoning for a housing development in the same area.
Those plans called for building 25 patio homes.
Like they did with the Plum Branch land, area residents opposed this project as well, expressing fears that it would cause more flooding and traffic congestion. They also urged council members to extend Gardner Lacy to International Drive.
