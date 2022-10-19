The River Oaks Golf Club will remain a golf course — at least for now.
A development company that sought to convert the 18-hole course into a housing development withdrew a rezoning request for the property on Wednesday. It doesn’t mean the course won’t become a residential community — that could still happen under the existing zoning — but the specific 558-home project could not be built without a zoning change.
“Right now, we are evaluating potential development under the existing zoning,” said David Schwerd, chief operating officer of Diamond Shores, the company working on the project. “Just evaluating.”
The project had been scheduled to go before the Horry County Planning Commission next month. But Schwerd said the landowner doesn’t intend to pursue another rezoning until the county develops a funding plan for widening River Oaks Drive.
“The biggest issue with the rezoning that everybody had was traffic,” Schwerd said. “And this one development, while we were doing more than our fair share, I think, to improve the conditions on River Oaks, it wasn’t feasible for this one project to widen River Oaks by itself.”
The proposal faced an intense backlash from neighbors, who objected to the golf course closing and packing more homes into an already busy section of the growing suburb.
Despite meeting with neighbors and revising the plans, Diamond Shores faced a setback when Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato announced he would not support the rezoning.
DiSabato’s Carolina Forest-anchored district includes the course, and it’s not unusual for the full council to defer to the local representative on rezoning issues. That means if DiSabato asked the council to vote down the rezoning, most councilmen would likely go along with him.
“I’m pleased that they’ve decided to withdraw [from] the application process,” DiSabato said. “They noted when I came out publicly against the project that there wasn’t going to be a high chance of success in getting that through council. … I had the support of the majority of council in denying the rezoning application.”
The most recent plans for the project called for transforming the course into a neighborhood with a variety of housing, including townhouses and single-family dwellings.
Diamond Shores' plan outlined ponds, landscape buffers and sidewalks over the nearly 172 acres that make up the project. Under this proposal, builders could have constructed 397 single-family homes, 63 townhouse units and 98 semi-detached homes (a home that shares one common wall with another unit). The plan included more than 68 acres of open space.
Diamond Shores also presented a development agreement to the county that would have committed about $1,000 per unit toward improvements in the area. That included $540 per home for widening River Oaks Drive.
Schwerd had said the development agreement would require the developer to pay for additional projects on nearby county land, including helping convert the county property into a park.
But neighbors blasted the proposal, saying it would add traffic in an already congested area.
The River Oaks Drive corridor holds nearly 7,000 homes: 3,061 single-family houses and 3,688 multi-family units, according to county records. Additionally, more than 4,200 homes have been approved for construction (3,272 single-family, 992 multifamily) in this area.
DiSabato said he heard from numerous residents opposed to the project and he ultimately sided with the community.
“There was a handful of people who were supportive of the project, but it was far outweighed by the amount of people who were against the idea of the rezoning," he said. "And so I just felt like it was the right thing to do for my constituents. It was clearly a project that wasn’t getting any community support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.