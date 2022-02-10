A proposal to build 35 homes near Carolina Forest High School is expected to go before the Horry County Planning Commission next month, but the project could face pushback from residents who have been resistant to new development in that area.
The landowner, MBN Holliday LLC, is asking the county rezone just over 9 acres to accommodate the proposed homes along Gardner Lacy Road, according to an application filed with the county. The current zoning allows for office or professional buildings there.
“I don’t think what we’re asking for is a big stretch for that area,” said Steve Powell of Venture Engineering, the firm representing the applicant. “The biggest issues people have are traffic [related]. And if we build that piece out with offices, the traffic would be almost double what it is with residential. … From a traffic standpoint, it is a downzoning.”
Located near the intersection of Gardner Lacy and Postal Way, the site sits between the high school and Gardner Lacy. The land does not contain any known wetlands and doesn’t lie in a high-risk flood zone, according to the rezoning application.
Powell said the project fits with the county’s comprehensive plan. To manage traffic, he said the development would have a service drive with two access points onto Gardner Lacy.
Called "Gardner Lacy Village" in plans filed with the county, the design includes a community garden, a pickleball court and a covered pavilion.
Powell described the homes as single-story garden cottages, which he said would include an isolated courtyard in between each home.
“You can call it patio homes or garden homes, but patio homes don’t have the kind of outdoor living space that he’s proposing,” Powell said of the builder.
He said the proximity to Carolina Forest High School is also a plus.
“One of the things I like about this is the ability to have, let’s call it, housing for school age children where they can walk straight to high school,” he said. “That’s another factor in this.”
Despite what Powell sees as benefits, some residents have grown concerned about the project and are already talking about taking their objections to county leaders. That approach proved effective last year when neighbors persuaded county council to reject a rezoning request for 58 single-family homes along Gardner Lacy. That tract is across the street from some of the land owned by MBN Holliday LLC.
One sticking point for neighbors in that area has been their insistence that Gardner Lacy be extended to International Drive. They want another outlet for all the communities in that corridor.
Carole vanSickler, who lives in Waterford Plantation and serves on the Carolina Forest Civic Association's board, said the need for a Gardner Lacy extension continues to be a problem.
“The idea of 35 single-family homes on an already overdeveloped area with not enough infrastructure and no funding for Gardner Lacy to International Drive … it’s not a smart build,” she said.
During drop-off and pickup times, vanSickler said the school traffic is brutal.
“The high school is a public safety hazard as a whole,” she said. “The traffic around there, it’s dangerous.”
The fact that neighbors have concerns isn’t surprising to Powell, but he maintains what he’s proposed would be a better fit for the area than office buildings. Once the planning commission makes a recommendation on this proposal (the commission's meeting is set for March 3), the rezoning request goes to Horry County Council for final approval.
“I’m not going to tell you everybody loves it,” Powell said. “Because most people, when something’s happening to a piece of land that used to be trees and green space, their immediate tendency … if they live next door to it, is to be opposed to it. But this really probably is going to be better – in many ways – than development under the existing zoning.”
