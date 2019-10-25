Eight years after the land was donated for Huger Park, Horry County officials will finally begin designing the Carolina Forest amenity.
County officials are planning to hold a workshop later this year or in early 2020 to develop a plan for the site, which sits off Carolina Forest Boulevard near the new D.R. Horton subdivision called The Parks.
“It’s going to be a super nice, passive park,” said Paul McCulloch, director of the Horry County Parks and Recreation Department. “That’s going to be a nice addition to this area.”
The park land is part of acreage that was given to Isaac Huger by the king of England in the latter part of the 1700s. Huger served as a brigadier general in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War.
Huger Park will primarily consist of 10 towering oak trees.
“They’re really incredible,” McCulloch said. “They’re about 300-year-old live oaks, and somebody had a vision to plant them in a circle a couple hundred years ago.”
Although the park was originally five acres, county officials agreed to a land swap with the developer last year. In exchange for two acres of park land, the county received two of the 15 acres it acquired adjacent to the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
The developer also agreed to pave the road to the park and improve access, as well as install lighting along the road and provide a pedestrian path from the park to the rec center.
The main area of the park remains unchanged.
“The expense of paving the road and the installation of lighting were originally conditions of the original land donation to Horry County and would have cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said David Schwerd, the county’s director of planning and zoning. “The developer has also agreed to do some of the initial site work grading.”
County officials have said the park will have vehicular access from the main entrance road to The Parks. The completion of the road will clear the way for the park to finally open. That’s expected to happen by the end of next year.
A potential design for the park will be prepared by a group that includes the Horry County Board of Architectural Review and Historic Preservation, the Horry County Parks and Open Space Board, the Sons of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the American Revolution, D.R. Horton, and county planning staff, said county spokeswoman Kelly Moore.
That group plans to hold a workshop sometime in the fall or winter and come up with a conceptual plan, then a master plan would be prepared.
Unfortunately, the man who envisioned the park will not see its completion.
Joe Garrell, a managing member of LandBank, LLC, donated the five acres to the county in 2011 on behalf of LandBank.
“I have a passion for this magnificent strand of trees, it’s extraordinary,” Garrell told the Chronicle in 2016. “Once you are inside, it’s like another world.”
Garrell died in 2018.
