A 30-year-old man died Saturday after he was struck by a vehicle in Carolina Forest, authorities said.
Alexander Baum of Carolina Forest died from traumatic injuries, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
The wreck happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Blackberry Lane, authorities said.
Horry County police are still searching for the vehicle believed to be involved in the deadly incident.
The vehicle is described as a newer model gray Dodge 1500 extended cab with a trailer attached to it. The trailer was loaded with pine straw.
Horry County police are asking anyone with information about the case to call 843-248-1520.
