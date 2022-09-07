Neighbors will have an opportunity to learn more about the redevelopment plans for the River Oaks Golf Club at a Sept. 21 community meeting inside the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
The owners of the 18-hole course want to convert more than 170 acres into a development of about 500 homes, but the style and number of housing units could change depending on the amenities the community wants to see there. The group designing the development will present a variety of plans at this month’s meeting.
“We’ll have multiple options,” said David Schwerd, chief operating officer of Diamond Shores, the development firm representing the landowners. “Not only the version of the plan that could be done under current [zoning], but there may be multiple options presented depending on the improvements that people would want to see in the community.”
The proposal submitted to the county’s planning commission calls for about 500 single-family homes. And while the developer has a general layout for the neighborhood, the project could remain single-family dwellings or it could feature a mixture of housing including townhouses and semi-detached homes, which are joined to a similar home on one side. Building homes that are attached allows a developer to squeeze more units onto the same property.
If the developer chooses a plan that includes townhouses, that would mean more units, which would provide the county with additional money for public projects such as parks and road improvements, Schwerd said. The development plan with the highest density would add about 580 units.
The county and the developer have discussed building walking paths on the fairways and adding a dog park on some adjacent county land that sits along the Intracoastal Waterway. There are also discussions about the development contributing funding for the widening of River Oaks Drive.
“That’s going to be something the community’s going to have a say in,” Schwerd said. “Everybody always says, ‘You should do this. You should do that.’ Well, we’ll actually have an opportunity to do that and get some feedback. … The question isn’t whether or not it will eventually be redeveloped. The question’s more about ‘How do you want it to look?”
Since word spread about the plans to redevelop the property, neighbors have voiced concerns about the loss of the golf course and the environmental impact of additional housing in a growing corridor.
The River Oaks Drive area already holds nearly 7,000 homes: 3,061 single-family houses and 3,688 multi-family units, according to county records. More than 4,200 homes have also been approved for construction in this area (3,272 single-family, 992 multifamily).
Schwerd said it’s unclear how long the course would remain open.
“With today’s economy, they may not be developing it right away,” he said. “It may stay a golf course for many years. I don’t know.”
However, the long-term plan remains the same: the course will close. Three years ago, the county rezoned nearly 60 acres of the course, claiming nine holes. The final 18 would be eliminated by this project.
Although the course could be transformed into houses under the existing regulations, the zoning change would allow the developer to build on smaller lots. Schwerd has said this design would keep homes closer together and offer more open space (68 acres) with fewer roads than a project developed under the current zoning.
County officials and Schwerd have been in talks about the format of the Sept. 21 meeting, and the details are still being finalized. In recent years, county officials have moved away from meetings where an engineer or developer fields questions from a large group because those often devolve into shouting matches.
One idea county officials have discussed is a charette format where, after county staff briefly speak about the rezoning process and a representative from the development company summarizes the plans for the project, attendees would be able to visit various stations dedicated to specific topics. For example, one station might focus on stormwater infrastructure while another would deal with roads.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. Immediately afterwards, the Carolina Forest Civic Association will hold its regular meeting in the same space and the featured speaker will be David Jordan, the county’s director of planning and zoning.
Carole vanSickler, president of the civic association, said the county’s planning department needs to hold more community meetings so residents can stay informed about the changes in their neighborhoods. She said it would be better to hold these meetings before projects end up on planning commission or council agendas.
“The community meetings, I think, are vital to everyone in Horry County,” she said. “The public can’t be more involved if they’re not aware.”
After the meeting, the redevelopment plans will be presented to the Horry County Planning Commission, which is scheduled to meet Oct. 6. The commission makes recommendations on rezonings. Those recommendations then go to Horry County Council for final approval.
