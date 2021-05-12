A group of Carolina Forest neighbors may have secured another concession from Conway Medical Center in its push to build a 50-bed hospital on International Drive.
At a town hall meeting Tuesday night, CMC officials agreed to consider changing their proposed development agreement with Horry County Government to place additional space between The Farm subdivision and any medical offices that might be built on that property.
“I like the idea,” CMC President Bret Barr said. “I want to be the best neighbor we can be.”
CMC needs the county to rezone the 353-acre tract so the provider can build a $160.8 million hospital. In exchange for approving the rezoning, CMC has offered to convey some of the property to the county. Although there are wetlands on much of the site, there are four ridges of uplands. Under the proposed agreement with the county, CMC would provide the county with two of those ridges (3 and 4) on the side farthest from The Farm while the healthcare provider would build the hospital on one of the central ridges (2) and keep the option for adding medical offices on the upland closest to The Farm (1).
But that idea didn’t settle well with some residents. They asked CMC to leave the ridge between the hospital and the neighborhood as a natural buffer and build any medical offices on the other side of the hospital.
“Part of our concern is there’s not a lot of trees,” said Judy McAndrew, who lives on Picket Fence Lane near the edge of the subdivision. “There’s a very small window between the HOA land, people’s property.”
Daniel Flaherty, another Picket Fence Lane resident, agreed.
“The disheartening part is y’all left site 1 available to be built on,” he said. “Your constituents have voiced a concern over this type of development in their backyard.”
For months, neighbors have outlined their objections to the hospital. They say the noise, lighting and additional traffic would hurt their quality of life. The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has also asked the county not to rezone the land. DNR maintains the controlled burning that is done on the thousands of acres of nearby public property is incompatible with a hospital.
The site is across the street from the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve and adjacent to the 3,700-plus acres that Horry County purchased in 2018 for conservation. County officials are worried about DNR’s concerns because they are trying to establish a wetlands mitigation bank on their adjacent property and DNR plays a role in that process.
The bank would allow the county to earn credits for restoring wetlands, and they would use those credits when building infrastructure projects. If the county can’t get the bank approved because of DNR’s objections to the hospital, county officials said their nearly $600 million road-building program could be delayed and cost tens of millions more.
“That’s No. 1 on our list,” Horry County Councilman Bill Howard said. “If it’s going to affect our mitigation bank, we won’t allow this at all. We don’t tell DNR what to do. … We’re not going to jeopardize the mitigation bank.”
That approach has frustrated some neighbors. Flaherty said the proposed development agreement doesn’t offer a buffer for the neighborhood but does provide one for the mitigation bank. He suggested the county allow CMC to keep Ridge 3 (on the other side of the hospital) and build any additional offices there. That wouldn’t change the placement of the hospital.
“The elected officials are on record as saying they’re more concerned about the mitigation bank because it’s a $12 million investment,” Flaherty said. “And I understand that. But our investments and our homes are apparently are being looked upon as the sacrificial lambs.”
Howard, whose district includes the proposed hospital site, stressed that he represents the residents.
“I am here to try and get the best for you,” he said. “Not for the hospital. … We’re not looking for a buffer for our mitigation bank. We’re looking for a buffer for y’all. And that’s why we’re here today.”
When asked if swapping the ridges and creating the requested buffer would be a possibility, Barr said he had no issue with that change.
“That idea’s never been tossed out there,” the CEO said. “I’m fine with that. I mean, we’re not giving up any more than we’re already giving up. It’s just repositioned.”
Brian Argo, CMC’s chief financial officer, said there are two issues that would need to be addressed in that scenario. CMC needs a backup option for building the hospital in case the first site (on ridge 2) can’t work. He also said an emergency access road to the hospital would be needed.
One challenge for the hospital is that there were adjustable gates installed on International Drive when the road was built. Those gates are lowered when controlled burns are conducted on the conservation land. Argo said that when the gates are down, the hospital will have to have an emergency access road that doesn’t fall inside them.
Getting DNR to consent to the gate being moved, though, hasn’t been successful thus far.
If the hospital isn’t built on the property, Barr said the site’s zoning would allow more than 2,500 housing units to be constructed there. Although CMC doesn’t own the land in question, the provider does have an option to purchase it. So far, Barr said two national developers have inquired about purchasing that option from CMC.
“That’s not a made-up threat or anything else,” he said. “I’m telling you, that’s the climate of Horry County right now. So we feel like this is a superior option to the alternatives that lurk out there.”
Before Tuesday’s meeting, CMC had already redesigned the hospital to be farther down International Drive from The Farm. They had also tried to move the facility away from conservation acreage that will periodically be burned for land management and they had incorporated an air filtration system into their plans to account for the fires. The latter move was an effort to appease DNR.
“We’re not developers,” Barr said. “We just are looking to provide the best healthcare possible for Carolina Forest. So we’re happy to do whatever works.”
Moving forward, Argo said CMC leaders would like to meet with county council members and staff to discuss the proposed changes to the agreement. He said not much would be different from CMC’s perspective because the hospital wouldn’t have to be redesigned again and the potential office buildings are essentially conceptual at this point.
The development agreement is scheduled to go before the planning commission on May 27. County council would vote on the development agreement on June 1 and a second vote would be scheduled for June 15. The third and final vote would not take place until the final set of mitigation credits is approved.
