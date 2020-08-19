Coastal Carolina University announced on Wednesday the return of one of their greatest rivalries by adding Liberty University to their 2020 season.
The clash between the Chanticleers and their former Big South foe is scheduled for Dec. 5 at Brooks Stadium.
The Chanticleers and the Flames have not met on the field since CCU’s transition to FBS in 2017.
"We're excited for the chance to renew a great rivalry with Liberty," said Coastal Carolina Director of Athletics Matt Hogue in a statement on GoCCUSports.com. "I want to thank the Liberty athletic administration for working with us during this unique climate to add a game back to our schedule and create this opportunity for our football student-athletes to compete this season."
From Coastal’s first season of football in 2003 to their last in FCS back in 2016, the Chants and the Flames played some memorable games that played out on the gridiron.
In both matchups that needed overtime to decide a winner, the Chanticleers came out victorious, including a 55-52 double overtime thriller in Lynchburg, Virginia back in 2013.
Liberty would get revenge the following year in the most heartbreaking of fashion for the Chants as the Flames ended the CCU’s run at a perfect season with a field goal in the final 90 seconds of the game to squeak out a 15-14 win at Brooks Stadium.
The Chants and Liberty have split their series 7-7.
Coastal evened things up with Liberty in the rivarly’s last matchup back on Nov. 17, 2016 when De’Angelo Henderson ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-7 win at Brooks Stadium.
