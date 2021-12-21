Before he lit up his 1972 VW Bug with thousands of Christmas lights, Neko Morgan thought his orange car would make a great pumpkin.
The Carolina Forest teenager purchased the Bug in the summer of 2017, and for Halloween he cut out magnets to shape jack-o-lantern teeth and eyebrows. He completed the décor with a strobe light in the backseat and fake bloody handprints on the windows. Since the car didn’t come with a radio, he hooked his phone to a bullhorn to play music as he cruised. Morgan didn’t decorate that winter, but the following year he added a roof rack. He knew what was coming.
“Every year it just got more and more lights on it,” the 19-year-old said. “It’s just something different because no one else really puts lights on their car. … And I always thought that it’s the perfect car to put lights on because it’s got all different areas that you can mount stuff to, and outlining the car makes it look like a toy car.”
Now known as Santa’s Buggy, the vehicle boasts nearly 2,800 lights, most of them attached with tiny suction cups and zip ties and powered with the help of a 300-watt inverter.
It’s one of the most recognizable rides in Carolina Forest.
Not only does Morgan light up his Bug while driving around at night, for three nights this month he followed the fire truck of Horry County Fire Rescue Station 39 as its waving Santa visited the community’s subdivisions.
Morgan was the lone non-first responder in the pack.
“It’s just nice that [with] him being a civilian he does it,” said Marty Gallagher, a volunteer firefighter who dresses as Santa on the firetruck and organizes the annual rides for the two Carolina Forest stations. “Everything we do, we do for the kids. They see Santa; it’s great. But then after Santa passes, Neko is usually at the end, and that brings a big smile to their faces also.”
The first year he set the Bug aglow, Morgan started with a few hundred lights. Gradually, the displays became more elaborate. Last year, one side of the bug was emblazoned with “Naughty” while the other side said “Or Nice.” This year, he added about 1,000 more lights and “Santa’s Buggy” is written on the doors.
He’s not sure how much more Griswoldian he can make the vehicle. There’s only so much real estate on a Bug.
“Maybe just maybe I could hit 3,000,” he said. “But I’m really starting to get to the limit before you can’t tell what’s going on or it’ll just be too much.”
Despite his affection for the car, Morgan wasn’t always a Bug believer. Years ago, a family friend wanted to sell him one. That deal fell through, but not before he got to drive the car.
“I loved how it drove,” he said. “I’m like, I need a Bug. I need to go find one on my own.”
He found his Bug on Craigslist and bought it from a guy in the Loris area for $5,000. Since then, he’s replaced and rebuilt the engine. He adjusted the suspension. He added a radio and a train horn. He’s repaired an exhaust leak and put in new headlights.
Not bad for a guy who had no formal training in automotive repair.
Morgan learned mostly in his driveway, tinkering with tools and following the wisdom of online forums and YouTube tutorials.
“My car was the shop class,” he said.
The Bug is not the only car he owns that’s designed to be noticed.
In April, he was holding onto his stimulus money when he decided he wanted a second vehicle. He found a white station wagon on Craigslist and got the price down to $1,200.
Later, he had an epiphany. He would recreate the classic car from the movie “Ghostbusters.”
“It’s a big white station wagon,” he thought. “I totally have to make the Ecto-1 out of this.”
Although Morgan enjoys seeing the reactions to his cars, he didn’t set out to join the Christmas fire truck ride in Carolina Forest. He lives in the Avalon neighborhood, and one night he followed a fire truck to the Kroger parking lot to meet the first responders parading through the neighborhood.
The firefighters were impressed with his car. They gave him their schedule for the next two days.
This year, he got the list of neighborhoods in advance. Santa’s Buggy — or The Christmas Bug, as some folks call it — was again a hit.
“They all get excited,” said Simone Morgan, Neko’s mother, who rode with him Monday night. “It’s just nice to make other people happy, [bringing] cheer for Christmas.”
Some people ask to pose for pictures with the Bug. Kids are dazzled by the beaming car, and older folks recognize a piece of their past. Last year, Neko Morgan even took the Bug to race at a drag strip in Orangeburg.
He left the lights on.
“It’s awesome to see people’s reactions,” he said. “Just smiling seeing the car.”
An Horry Georgetown Technical College student, Neko Morgan hopes to eventually transfer to Clemson University to pursue a degree in automotive engineering.
And yes, he’s already thinking about how the Bug will blend.
He won’t even have to change the color.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.