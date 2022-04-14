Horry County leaders will soon decide the fate of three proposed housing developments in Carolina Forest.
Meanwhile, a fourth project is in jeopardy after the county’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted against a variance its developer needed this week.
Although the rezonings would add fewer than 80 homes total, neighbors have pushed back against each proposal, complaining of traffic and flooding already impacting their communities.
And while three of the projects received favorable recommendations from the county’s planning commission last week, the ultimate decision on those rezonings rests with Horry County Council, which rejected a rezoning for one of the properties last year and has shown a hesitancy to approve projects that face strong opposition from neighbors.
The council meets Tuesday and is expected to take the first vote of three votes needed to approve each of the rezonings. Council members typically say little about rezoning requests at the dais until their second vote. At that time, the county usually holds a public hearing on the rezoning.
If the council follows that formula with these requests, the public hearings and second votes would be held on May 3.
Here’s a snapshot of each project:
1. Gardner Lacy Road houses
Facing a backlash from neighbors last year, county council denied a request to rezone a property on Gardner Lacy Road for 58 houses.
Owned by Plum Branch LLC, the site sits near Carolina Forest High School. The developer originally proposed building more than 100 townhomes there, but that proposal was changed to houses after neighbors objected. However, the second plan also failed to get the community’s support, leading to the council’s decision.
A year later, the developer has a new plan and a new rezoning request.
The property is split zoned, meaning half the tract could hold homes on 10,000-square-foot lots while the other half could not, according to county records. The applicant has requested that nearly 11 acres — the section currently not zoned for 10,000-square-foot lots — be rezoned so the tract is consistent. The rezoning would clear the way for a developer to construct 11 single-family homes there.
Felix Pitts of G3 Engineering, the firm seeking the rezoning, told the planning commission last week that the proposal fits with the county’s comprehensive plan for that area and the homes would not fill in any wetlands.
He also emphasized that approving the rezoning request would eliminate undesirable uses such as trade shops and outdoor storage.
“How is this not a good thing for that area?” he asked.
Pitts also pointed out that this community doesn’t have an additional overlay zone with more specific building requirements. Some areas of the county, such as Burgess and the S.C. 319 corridor, have those additional standards.
“Quite frankly, if they would like something different, I would advise them to go seek out or work with staff on an area plan,” Pitts said.
Neighbors told the commission the project would exacerbate the traffic and flooding problems they already face.
“The comprehensive plan is not like a one size fits all,” said Jim Madaras, who lives in nearby Waterford Plantation. “That’s why we have these discussions. That’s why we come before the county council to voice our concerns about specific properties. I don’t think it’s as cut and dry as he tries to represent it.”
Michael Cherry, who has lived in the South Creek neighborhood since 1997, noted that Carolina Forest High School, the county’s largest high school, already sees traffic congestion.
“It’s so overcrowded that plans currently call for additional modular classrooms,” he said. “Check out the long line of cars dropping off and picking up children in the mornings and the evenings.”
Cherry worries about the strain of additional growth in that area.
“I doubt that they will stop until they have attempted to fill in every bit of vacant land with something,” he said.
Residents also voiced concerns about the fact that Gardner Lacy is a dead-end road and the county has no funding plan for an extension of the road to International Drive. This is an issue they have repeatedly highlighted in rezoning discussions.
“Nothing has changed,” said Carole vanSickler, who lives in Waterford and serves as president of the Carolina Forest Civic Association. “The signed petitions are already on file. Our opposition from 2021 is still the same. … These extra homes — 11 here, 29 there, 20-35 over here — are already stressing a really bad infrastructure situation and will make it worse until somebody is hurt or somebody floods. And then who all is going to fix it?”
The only person to speak in favor of the rezoning was Paul Kanavich, who lives in the Clear Pond subdivision. If the request is approved, he said, residents know what type of project would be built. He worries about what happens if the land is developed under the current zoning.
“Eleven homes, 10,000-square-foot property [lots] seems to me like the devil we know,” he said. “If it’s denied, who’s the devil that we don’t know.”
During the planning commission’s discussion about the rezoning, there seemed to be some confusion over the project. At one point, the district’s commissioner Chuck Rhome said he didn’t realize the property was in his district. Then he said he would recommend that the applicant request a deferral because changes would be made to the development plans.
“I’ve read this more times than I can count,” Rhome said. “I think there’s changes coming that are going to make this much better.”
But Pitts told Rhome he didn’t know what changes the commissioner was referring to, though Pitts said he would defer it if that’s what Rhome wanted.
The commission then appeared prepared to postpone the vote, but commissioner Jody Prince said residents would be upset if they showed up for a vote and the commission simply delayed making a decision.
“I know I would be upset,” Prince said. “Let’s just vote on it and be done with it.”
Rhome agreed, and the commission then voted in favor of the rezoning. Prince cast the lone vote of opposition.
2. More homes in West Perry Road area
West Perry Road sits directly across U.S. 501 from Carolina Forest Boulevard.
This area includes the Ashford subdivision, which would add 23 lots for single-family homes if a zoning proposal is approved by county council.
The community was originally developed with plans for 274 lots, but only 263 lots were created because of wetland constraints, according to county records. However, a recent wetlands assessment showed the wetlands there shrank from nearly 30 acres just over 9 acres.
“The applicant proposes to develop portions that were originally shown as open space, wetlands, and wetland buffers,” county records state. “Of the newly proposed 23 lots, 15 lots are within wetlands, as identified in the current preliminary wetland assessment.”
Venture Engineering’s Steve Powell, who has worked on the subdivision since 1995, said the project has faced various challenges over the years. Although originally intended to be a public road, he said West Perry Road remains private because there were defects that were not addressed. He said the area also lacks a functioning HOA, and the retention ponds have been poorly maintained.
Should the requested zoning change be approved, Powell said the drainage system would be improved and the road would be brought up to county standards so it could become part of the public system. He said a nearby development also wants a connection to West Perry Road.
“It makes sense to go ahead and finish this up,” he said. “The water and sewer is there, the roads are there.”
But neighbors objected to the proposal.
“We flood,” said Robert Trent, who lives on Overcrest Street. “The fire department’s been in there twice. They wanted to know if I wanted them to get me out.”
Mary Nickerson, who has lived on West Perry Road since 2007, told the commission the open areas were promised to residents and were supposed to stay that way as wetland buffers. She said people walk their dogs in those spaces and kids ride bikes there.
“We don’t want someone else to come in here and build houses and leave and not address these problems,” she said.
Like Trent, she said flooding has been an issue. During one storm, she remembers people parking at the Carolina Forest Walgreens and walking to get to their homes.
“There was so much water during the last hurricane — the bad one that we had when flooded Conway so bad — that we could not get out and you could not get in,” she said. “The water was up underneath my car and I had an SUV.”
Sebastian Davis, who bought his home on West Perry Road in 2013, said he’d like to see an environmental study conducted on the property before the project proceeds.
“I don’t have a problem with people expanding or building houses and stuff, but at least protect the residents that are there,” he told the commission.
As for the promised upgrades, Davis questioned why those improvements haven’t already been made.
“You’ve had plenty of time to do that,” he said. “So I don’t trust them on that.”
Powell acknowledged the flooding problems but said the engineers believe they have come up with a viable solution.
County staff also said that those improvements could potentially improve the drainage there, though they recommended that the rezoning not be approved.
The commission, however, gave the proposal a favorable recommendation.
3. Myrtle Ridge Drive houses
This proposal would add 18 in-common homes at the corner of Myrtle Ridge Drive and Lakeside Crossing Drive, according to county records.
Owned by Ocean Bay Investments, LLC, the property is already zoned for 12 single-family lots. The developer is seeking a zoning change for a tract that is just under three acres.
David Schwerd of Diamond Shores, the firm seeking the rezoning, told the planning commission that the group had reduced the number of homes in its proposal and included additional traffic safety measures.
“These are not little teeny cottages or rental products that a lot of people were afraid of, that this was going to be small little rentals like they have on the other end of Carolina Forest where they’re all in-common,” he said. “These are 1,400-square-foot-plus homes that happen to be in-common for ease of maintenance.”
In-common homes do not have individual lot lines.
The rezoning request has sparked concerns from neighbors wary of additional development.
Ray Gartrell, who chairs a group of nine area HOAs, told the planning commission that residents are concerned about the impact of the homes on traffic, flooding and overcrowded schools.
For example, Carolina Forest High School is at 117% capacity while Carolina Forest Elementary is at 124%, according to county records.
“We don’t think this helps anything,” he said.
But Schwerd pointed out that the developer could already build 12 homes there now, but this rezoning would take an additional driveway off Myrtle Ridge Drive.
He also said some of the traffic problems would be addressed in the improvements coming with the county’s RIDE III project for Middle Ridge Avenue, a U.S. 501 frontage road that intersects Myrtle Ridge Drive near a CVS and Walmart.
“I know making turns out of that Walmart entrance now is really difficult,” he said. “With the new traffic circle and the relocation of this road … I think that will significantly improve that traffic movement situation that happens there.”
County staff recommended that the rezoning be approved and the planning commission agreed.
4. Patio homes for Gardner Lacy?
The one Carolina Forest project that didn’t get a favorable decision this month was a proposal to build 25 patio homes along Gardner Lacy Road near the Postal Way intersection.
This project needed a rezoning and was originally scheduled to be heard by the planning commission, but that was delayed when the applicant realized the development would require more than a zoning change.
In January, county council passed an ordinance that updated the county’s landscape buffer and tree preservation requirements. Under the new policy, a 25-foot streetscape buffer is required for all major residential developments and that requirement is 35 feet on certain roads, including Postal Way and Gardner Lacy. This parcel fronts both of those roads, and the developer asked for an exception from the buffer requirements. That type of request is handled by the county’s Zoning Board of Appeals, which can approve a variance if the ZBA finds the strict application of an ordinance creates an unnecessary hardship.
“We wanted to move the patio homes up further,” said Jordan Rodes of Venture Engineering, the firm representing the applicant. “But there’s a big wetland right there. We don’t want to impact that.”
She said the developer has proposed landscaping but still needed relief from the buffer requirement. The project would have two access points onto Gardner Lacy, though not any on Postal Way.
The request generated similar pushback as the other Gardner Lacy project. During Monday’s meeting, vanSickler emphasized the school traffic issues, saying residents had even asked Horry County Schools if they would buy the land and use it to address the traffic problems.
“We understand the need for growth, for homes,” she said. “But this is really not a good build in an area that is already severely overcrowded and congested.”
Rodes said the development would not remove any right of way on Gardner Lacy.
“We have tried talking to the high school,” she said. “Part of the issue is they don’t open the gate until around 2:30. … So that’s an ongoing issue that we tried talking to the school about but ultimately we don’t have a lot of say over that. … We’ve been working with the owner of this property, and they aren’t opposed to another plan, but they’re also trying to make sure that this is something that they can make money off of. This is their property. They’re wanting to make sure that they are able to use it to the highest and best use and they’ve determined that this is it.”
When asked how her client would make money without the variance, Rodes said she didn’t know.
“If we have to explore other options, we will," she said. "But we’re trying to preserve their property rights while also trying to be good neighbors.”
The ZBA ultimately rejected the request for a variance, meaning the project can’t go before the planning commission as designed.
Unlike the planning commission, the ZBA does not make recommendations to county council. Any appeals of a ZBA decision would be made to circuit court.
