For the eighth straight season, the Carolina Forest Panthers opened their season with a win. On Friday, that win was a 56-27 victory over the visiting West Brunswick Trojans.
The game almost didn’t happen. This year, Carolina Forest is playing on turf, and coach Marc Morris credits the new installation for keeping the team’s opener on the books during a day of near constant rain and flooded roads.
“The turf did outstanding,” Morris said. “We wouldn’t have played tonight if we hadn’t had had this new field. We appreciate everything Horry County did, the company who put it in to get us going tonight. The field was great, it was dry. We’d have had to cancel this game on our field last year.”
Above the turf, the Panther’s offense didn’t do so bad either.
Carolina Forest had a strong first half, with senior quarterback Scott Saylor completing a touchdown pass to Owen Hall and two touchdown passes to Nathan Schuessler. Runningback Kalil Johnson got his first touchdown of the night on the Panther’s second possession. After two 20-yard carries on that drive, he finished the job with a red zone touchdown rush.
“Our offense is gonna go however Scotty goes,” said Morris. “He’s a good football player for us, he manages our offense and does a great job for us. He did a good job tonight, running the offense and throwing.”
The team continued its scoring streak in the second half, with touchdowns run in by wide receiver Anthony Aponte, runningbacks Bryson Johnson and Zion Gilbert and quarterback Ethan Hamilton.
The Trojans’ first half wasn’t near as successful, and a fumble by quarterback Javan McCray gave the Panthers the ball for one of their many scoring drives. Runningback Kevon Daniels did most of heavy lifting and at the end of the first half, his hard work paid off with a 24-yard touchdown run.
“I’m pretty disappointed with the way we came out tonight,” said coach Caleb Purdue. “We’re a much better football team than that. They did a good job giving us some problems, taking away things that we had worked on. It took us a little time to get corrected. But once we did, we hit ‘em on offense and did a pretty good job.”
During the second half, McCray fumbled the ball twice more, redeeming himself in part with a rushing touchdown. Kevon Daniels rushed in for West Brunswick’s other two touchdowns of the half.
“He got some serious yards after contact,” Purdue said. “He did a great job once they kind of loosened up and we figured some things out on the perimeter. He got going a little bit.”
Purdue said the 27 points they scored would probably be their lowest score of the year and that Friday’s opener would likely be the team’s worst performance of the season.
“I’m happy with some things,” he said. “I’m happy because we’re a lot better football team than we showed, and Carolina Forest is a great football team. So I feel like on our best night and their best night, it should be a coin flip. But tonight, we just did too many stupid things, and that’s my fault. So we’ll get it worked out, we’ll get it corrected and we’ll keep rolling.”
Morris said his team played well, but that they would have to keep improving through the season.
“It’s just the first game” he said. “Just happy to get a win versus a very good program. We’ll just see how it goes. We got a tough opponent next week in Summerville. And [we’ll] just go out there and play and see what happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.