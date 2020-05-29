The Carolina Forest High School NJROTC recently received the title of Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors for the first time. The following teams were recognized:
• Rifle team—Though small, the rifle team is strong and competitive. The team placed first in the rifle team section at the North Myrtle Beach drill meet.
• Academic team—The academic team went to the National Academic Exam (NAE), progressed by nearly 30%, and placed ninth at the Brain Brawl, and is in the top 4% at the NAE. The team placed third overall at the regional academic competition. The team also placed second overall for the academic team section at the North Myrtle Beach drill meet.
• Drill team—The drill team received third place overall at the nationals drill meet against many colleges. The team placed first overall at the North Myrtle Beach drill meet, which was the best meet in team history.
Cadet Lieutenant Junior Grade Abigail Sitarik, now Cadet Lieutenant Commander Abigail Sitarik, was the second woman standing in unarmed knockout at the North Myrtle Beach drill meet.
• Orienteering team—The orienteering team has only been official for four years in the Carolina Forest High School NJROTC program.
