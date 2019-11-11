U.S. Army veteran Warren Miller said Veterans Day ceremonies mean a lot to the many veterans young and old who have served their country.
Miller took part in the fifth annual Walkers Woods Community Salute to the Veterans under bright, sunny skies Monday morning. He said it was nice to have folks show their appreciation for the sacrifices they made during their time in the service.
With a finance background, Miller said he was assigned to doing payroll when he signed up for the Army in 1962.
“And as the Army would do, my unit was disbanded and they assigned me to the Engineers to build bridges,” he laughed. He left the service in 1968.
John Hinton served in the Army for 30 years, but not consecutively. His first stint was from 1967-70. He rejoined in 1983 and stayed through 2000. He noted that during his first stretch, he was “blessed” to have been stationed in Germany rather than being sent to Vietnam.
Part of Monday’s ceremonies included the presentation of a Quilt of Valor. The quilts are presented to nominated veterans in honor of their service.
Retired Air Force veteran John Wobbleton said he and his wife Joan have been regional directors of the national foundation for 10 years. He said nationally, over 230,000 quilts have been presented since the foundation was started in 2003. Locally, Wobbleton said over 2,300 quilts have been issued with over 500 more waiting in the wings.
Originally, retired Army veteran Ray Delano was to have received Monday’s quilt but he is currently in the hospital in Charleston. Delano was one of the originators of the Walkers Woods veterans salute five years ago.
Monday’s quilt was presented to former Marine gunnery sergeant Isaiah Lawrence, currently the JROTC instructor at Carolina Forest High School.
Lawrence served tours of duty in both Iraq and Afghanistan before leaving active duty and returning to his hometown of Conway.
Holding the handmade quilt, Lawrence said the presentation was a surprise and an honor.
“I’ve always been a behind-the-scenes kind of guy,” he said. “I’m not used to being at the center of attention like this.”
Lawrence said he is pleased to see so many young people participating in JROTC at Carolina Forest High. He said there are currently 226 cadets in the program.
