There are several ways to help the Carolina Forest High School Marching Panthers prepare for its upcoming season.
It’s a season that includes participating in the Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania later this year.
The season’s cost for each of the more than 200 students plus the 60-member Color Guard is about $1,000.
Donations will be put towards buying three $45,000 box trucks, equipment, props, uniforms, bus transportation, hotels, meals and incidentals.
The band’s goal is to raise $200,000.
There are eight levels of sponsorship available.
Corporate sponsorship, which allows for the sponsor’s logo and name on T-shirts, a two-page color ad in programs, and eight tickets to the Carolina Coastal Band Classic, is $15,000 or more.
A $4,000 platinum sponsorship includes a one-page ad, six tickets to the Classic and preferred event parking.
A $3,000 gold sponsorship includes four tickets to the Classic, preferred parking, and a name on the T-shirt sponsor list.
The $2,000 silver sponsorship includes four tickets to the Classic, an ad in the program, and preferred parking.
The $1,000 bronze sponsorship offers a full-page ad in the competition program and four Classic tickets.
The $500 Marching Panther PLUS Sponsorship includes a ½-page ad in the program, four Classic tickets and a band-sponsor decal.
The $350 Marching Panther sponsorship includes a ¼-page ad and four Classic tickets.
The $250 Panther sponsor includes a 1/8-page ad and two Classic tickets.
The $100 Garnet sponsorship includes being listen in programs and a decal.
The $50 sponsorship offers a band decal.
The band members hope to compete in the southern region, the Super Regional Bands of America [BOA], and to qualify for the 45th annual Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana in November.
A press release from Edison Chicester, fundraising board member of the band, says the students begin attending rookie camp in June with full band camp starting in July. These camps are five days a week, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
During the fall school year, band members practice 15 hours a week in addition to performing the half-time show at home football games.
They also attend competition on Saturdays.
“These student athletes must also maintain a high academic record,” the press release says.
Last September, the band participated, for the first time, in the Regional National Competition of Bands of America in Lynchburg, Virginia.
The second-smallest team, the band placed 18th out of 27 in that competition.
“We successfully held our first invitational band competition at our school, the Carolina Coastal Band Classic. It is our goal to double in size and caliber of our attending competition,” the press release says.
The Marching Panthers has been named Horry County’s Band of the Year.
And, 43% of the All-County Band is made up of the CFHS band.
To donate, send checks to CFHS Band Boosters POB 50010 Myrtle Beach SC 29579, and be sure to include your name and contact information. This is due by Sept. 1 for inclusion in printed material.
Logo artwork should be emailed to CFHSBand14@ gmail.com.
