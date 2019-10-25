• Friday, Nov. 1
— 10:30 a.m. - children’s tech tinker time
— Noon - Healthy Conversations with Tidelands Health: Holiday Stress - Join us for a presentation on reducing holiday stress. Michelle Rottner, NP from Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Prince Creek will be here to present and answer questions. Lunch will be served. Registration is required.
• Monday, Nov. 4
— 10 a.m. - Friends of Carolina Forest Library meeting
— 10:30 a.m. - baby brilliance class
— 11:30 a.m. - children’s motor skills class
— 1 p.m. - Adult Fiber Arts Club
• Tuesday, Nov. 5
— 10:30 a.m. - children’s music & rhyme class
— 3 p.m. - device advice - Got technology? Got questions? We got you. Come by every Tuesday at 3 p.m. for free device advice with our reference librarian. First come, first served.
No registration required.
• Wednesday, Nov. 6
— 10 a.m. - all ages fire safety story time event
— 4 p.m. - quilling with Lyndsey - Participants will be taught basic quilling techniques to make works of art with quilled paper. This month we’ll be making holiday tags. Registration is required.
• Thursday, Nov. 7
— 10:30 a.m. - little learners’ class
— 11:15 a.m. - preschool prep class
— 1 p.m. - Scrabble Club
• Friday, Nov. 8
— 10:30 a.m. - children’s build-a-rama
• Monday, Nov. 11 – closed for Veterans Day
• Tuesday, Nov. 12
— 11 a.m. - fiction writers’ group
— 3 p.m. - device advice
• Wednesday, Nov. 13
— 10 a.m. - bingo
• Thursday, Nov. 14
— 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. - adoption day with Horry County Animal Care Center
Adoption fees are reduced to $40 for dogs, and $25 for cats.
— 1 p.m. - Scrabble Club
• Friday, Nov. 15
— 10:30 a.m. - children’s tech tinker time
• Saturday, Nov. 16
— 11 a.m. - Paws to Read with Therapy Dogs International
— 11 a.m. - crochet 101 – sign-up required
• Monday, Nov. 18
— 10:30 a.m. - baby brilliance class
— 11:30 a.m. - children’s motor skills class
— 1 p.m. -Adult Fiber Arts Club
— 5:30 p.m. - Angst Tea Book Club - This month’s selection: “Stalking Jack the Ripper” by Kerri Manisclaco
— 5:30 p.m. - free legal clinic with SC Bar Association - Id theft, fraud and scams
• Tuesday, Nov. 19
— all day - $5 bag of books sale with the Friends of the Carolina Forest Library
— 10:30 a.m. - children’s music & rhyme class
— 3 p.m. - device advice
• Wednesday, Nov. 20
— 10 a.m. - bingo
— 4 p.m. - adult artsy craftsy – registration required
• Thursday, Nov. 21
— 10:30 a.m. - little learners’ class
— 11:15am-Preschool Prep Class
— 1 p.m. - Scrabble Club
— 1:30 p.m. - Shady Litwits Book Club -
This month’s selection: “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins
— 4:30 p.m. - Cover2Cover Book Club - for children in third to fifth grades - This month’s selection: “The Westing” Game by Ellen Raskin
• Friday, Nov. 22
— 10:30 a.m. - children’s build-a-rama
• Saturday, Nov. 23
— 12:30 p.m. - Pokemon Club
• Monday, Nov. 25
— 10:30 a.m. - all ages story time class
— 3 p.m. - Reel Reads Movie
— 5 p.m. -Reel Reads book discussion -
This month’s selection: “The 39 Steps” by John Buchan
• Tuesday, Nov. 26
— 11 a.m. - fiction writers’ group
— 3 p.m. - device advice
• Wednesday- Closing at 5 p.m.
— 2 p.m. - Reflections Book Club -This month’s selection: “Burnt Mountain” by Anne Rivers Siddons
• Thursday, Nov. 28 – closed
• Friday, Nov. 29 – closed
• Saturday, Nov. 30 - closed
