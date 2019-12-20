Are those real people? Are they going to start walking around? Is that mother about to speak to that child?
The Christmas decorations inside and outside of Bill and Ella Dixon’s Plantation Lakes home are lifelike enough that at first glance, a visitor could easily wonder those things.
Antique sleighs have been refurbished, refinished, repainted and restored. Victorian-era clothing on life-size mannequins came from Goodwill, the Salvation Army, Halloween costumes, and Ella Dixon’s own skill with needles and threads.
The Dixons, who own Grand Strand TV, are from Boone, North Carolina, and have lived in their Carolina Forest home for Christmas about 16 years.
Married 52 years, the couple has one daughter, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Their collection of Christmas decorations started with a trio of carolers and has grown over about three decades into a magnificent display of festive elegance.
This year has been busier than most, and time didn’t allow for the vignette of gifts piled high in the bathtub. But short of that, the scenes, the ornaments, the snippets of Christmas would delight even the most confirmed Scrooge.
The living room fireplace display and the white Christmas tree beside it stay decorated all year, keeping Christmas in their home even in the heat of summer.
Dixon’s favorite pieces are her carolers, most special possibly because she enjoyed caroling as part of the Long John Singers when she lived in Boone.
“The really unique ones are hard to find,” Dixon says, adding that when she says ‘unique,’ she’s talking about the ones with eyelashes and fingernails.
“And look, they even have wrinkles,” she laughs. “I like to have them in little groups, and you know, one thing led to another…and another…and another.
“Look at their little faces,” she says. ”Their mouths are open and they’re singing.”
The decorations, which are stored in a warehouse the rest of the year, come out in October, and that’s when the work of creating the displays begins. They stay up through the New Year, and Dixon says she loves it when people stop by and take pictures with them.
“It’s for the neighborhood,” she says about the outdoor displays.
“I love this time of year,” Dixon says, “because it’s when we celebrate the birth of Jesus.” Part of that celebration, for her family, is seeing the manger scene she built that stands beside the circular driveway.
“I built that so everyone would know this isn’t just about carolers and decorations,” she says. “It’s about Jesus.”
