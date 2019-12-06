Weeks before the first performance of Carolina Forest High School’s Show Choir’s Holiday Spectacular, an additional performance was added.
Shows will be Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m., with the Saturday afternoon show not originally scheduled.
But, because tickets to all performances were almost sold out weeks in advance, the fourth show was added.
The $7 tickets to the performances at Carolina Forest High School are available at www.CFHSPerforming Arts.com.
With the choreography by Jessica Carr and Natalie Cesario-Beck, musical director Kraig McBroom said he knows this is the kids’ favorite show, and is also his.
“One of the big things people do in New York is go to see the Radio City Rockettes’ Christmas Show, and this is somewhat patterned after that,” he said.
“The show moves from rock ‘n roll-style songs such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” to a section about winter and snow, and then it ends with traditional holiday music.”
Each of the show choirs will participate, and even Chorus 1, the beginning level mixed choir, will entertain.
Senior Alex Grizer is working behind the scenes of the Holiday Spectacular, in charge of the lighting design.
After being in show choir his freshman and sophomore years, the 18-year-old broke his leg and ankle in his junior year, forcing him out of on-stage performances.
However, Grizer was introduced to behind-the-scenes production in church when he was still a pre-teen, and when he was injured, he went back to what he knew.
“The lighting design can be very meticulous with a lot of hours of programming, all computer-based,” he explained.
His challenge in this particular show is trying not to be too predictable.
“There are a lot of back-to-back fast-paced songs, and I don’t want to use red and green for every song,” he said.
“That’s what people perceive as Christmas colors, so there are challenges keeping variety in the design.”
Hannah Quast, also a senior, has been in show choir through high school, and is in ShowCase show choir which is the advanced level.
The 17-year-old thinks producing and presenting a show such as this, where she will be singing and dancing in the front row, takes courage.
“There’s so much controversy about religion, and some show choirs don’t want to be controversial, but we get so much thanks for doing things like this,” she said.
Quast said the first part of the show includes “fun-loving Christmas songs,” but called the second part “very touching, with a nativity scene and slower, more traditional songs.”
Being part of show choir, she said, “teaches us how to become the person we want to be.
“The countless hours of rehearsal…the countless hours of talking to your people…the trips…it’s so much more than friends performing on stage.
“We’re a huge family,” Quast said. “Some people didn’t grow up with a family and it’s really special to have this connection.”
McBroom said one of the most fun parts of the Holiday Spectacular is when the kids interact with the audience, “holding the mike so the audience can audition too.
“For me,” McBroom said, it’s like the doors of Carolina Forest are open to the community. We’re wishing them a happy holiday and a Merry Christmas, and they’re saying it back to us by coming to our show.”
