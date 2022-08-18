When Brigitte Curto’s family bought a Carolina Forest condo in February, they chose it because of River Oaks Golf Club.
The Curtos made trips to the Grand Strand from New York for about 10 years, and her father likes to golf. The location seemed ideal.
“The reason why we bought it was for the golf course,” Curto said. “It was very beautiful.”
But Curto worries about what that landscape will look like if the golf course closes. Three years after the course’s owners eliminated nine holes for residential development, they now plan to convert the final 18 holes into a community of nearly 500 homes.
“There’s going to be no beauty left,” Curto said.
Nestled along River Oaks Drive, the course property is bordered by the Intracoastal Waterway. Soon after Horry County officials posted signs this month announcing that the course owners would seek a rezoning for the site, residents began calling the county to state their opposition.
But county officials pointed out that the course could already be redeveloped into nearly 520 homes without a rezoning.
“I’m not super thrilled with the idea of them closing the golf course,” said Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato, whose district includes this property. “I’m not thrilled with them developing that land as housing. But again, they’ve already got it zoned. So they don’t need the county’s permission to do anything.”
Those behind the project are aware of the community’s concerns, and they emphasized that the rezoning would produce a project with fewer homes and more public amenities than a development built under the current zoning.
“When people see the plan, they’ll be pleasantly surprised by the care that we’re trying to take in terms preserving open space and buffers around existing residences where possible,” said David Schwerd, chief operating officer of Diamond Shores, the development company representing the landowner. “You’re losing a golf course. That’s definitely always going to be a concern. So we want to make sure that there is as much buffer as possible.”
The development company and the county are in talks about a possible agreement that would include developer concessions such as contributing to the widening of River Oaks Drive, adding public walking paths and constructing a dog park on a parcel of nearby county land.
But if a developer could already build more homes there now, why rezone the property at all?
Schwerd said a zoning change would allow for smaller lots. He said this compact design would keep homes closer together and offer more open space — 68 acres — with fewer roads than a project developed under the existing zoning.
“The idea would be that [the course is] going to close — no matter what — to be redeveloped as a residential property,” Schwerd said. “This plan basically seeks to reduce the infrastructure cost both for the development and for the county in the future.”
The property up for rezoning spans nearly 172 acres. Plans submitted to the county show 505 proposed lots, but as of Thursday that number had been revised to just under 500.
Under the developer’s proposal, swaths of fairway would be left untouched. Schwerd said that open space would allow for the development of walking trails.
The county also owns adjacent land along the Intracoastal Waterway. The county property is a spoil basin, a site historically set aside to hold material dredged from the waterway.
Schwerd said the developer and the county are discussing the possibility of building a dog park or other recreational amenities on the county’s land. Stormwater management is also a part of the plan.
“The main stormwater outfall for the whole region goes through this project,” Schwerd said. “Our plan is to basically increase the capacity of stormwater through that area … providing a significant number of maintenance easements for the county to be able to get in there and fix it.”
The proposal includes improvements to Intracoastal Way as well. That private road, which connects to River Oaks Drive, would be brought up to county standards so the county could take over managing it, Schwerd said.
“We’re not trying to hide anything on this,” he said. “We’re not trying to look at a large increase in density. We’re not trying to make lots that don’t match lots around it. We’re not saying that we’re not going to pay our fair share and help widen River Oaks. … We’re saying that we’re going to help contribute to improving the parks in the area.”
Wayne Gray, whose family has been part of the course’s ownership group since it opened in 1987, said he couldn’t say how long River Oaks Golf Club would remain open.
“There’s no definitive timeline,” he said. “The course is open and playing and it’s in great shape.”
The owner of River Oaks Golf Plantation wants to convert nearly 60 acres of the course into …
Gray said the owners are preparing for the rezoning process. They did the same thing in 2019 when the county rezoned nearly 60 acres of River Oaks' Bear course for single-family lots.
“The plan will have its public review and an opportunity for input,” Gray said.
The landowner’s rezoning request now heads to the Horry County Planning Commission, which makes recommendations on rezonings. The commission was originally scheduled to discuss the request on Sept. 1, but on Thursday county officials said they expect the landowner to request a deferral, meaning the commission would likely take up the project at its Oct. 6 meeting.
However, the final decision on any zoning change rests with county council. Will these concessions be enough to sway county leaders?
“I haven’t made any decisions one way or the other on it yet,” DiSabato said. “I’m not leaning toward supporting the rezoning unless they do significant infrastructure improvements and provide some benefit to the surrounding community.”
For some nearby residents, the appeal of the community is the golf course. And the thought of adding hundreds of homes to an already rapidly growing area doesn’t sit well.
“Why are you even doing this?” Curto said. “It’s just so greedy. It’s just pure greed. That’s all this is.”
The River Oaks Drive corridor already holds nearly 7,000 homes: 3,061 single-family houses and 3,688 multi-family units, according to county records. Considering that more than 4,200 homes have also been approved for this area (3,272 single-family, 992 multifamily) and it’s no wonder that the widening of River Oaks Drive is being mentioned as a potential project for RIDE IV, the county’s next road-building program that would be funded by a 1% sales tax if voters approve it.
“And that doesn’t include the [golf course] rezoning,” DiSabato said of the housing numbers.
While the area has seen growth, Schwerd said the golf course conversion offers features that would help address some of those challenges.
“There’s a lot of moving parts on a project like this,” he said. “So our plan was to put it out there for everybody to review and discuss. It’s completely out in the air and open.”
