When Brigitte Curto’s family bought a Carolina Forest condo in February, they chose it because of River Oaks Golf Club.

The Curtos made trips to the Grand Strand from New York for about 10 years, and her father likes to golf. The location seemed ideal.

“The reason why we bought it was for the golf course,” Curto said. “It was very beautiful.”

But Curto worries about what that landscape will look like if the golf course closes. Three years after the course’s owners eliminated nine holes for residential development, they now plan to convert the final 18 holes into a community of nearly 500 homes.

“There’s going to be no beauty left,” Curto said.

Nestled along River Oaks Drive, the course property is bordered by the Intracoastal Waterway. Soon after Horry County officials posted signs this month announcing that the course owners would seek a rezoning for the site, residents began calling the county to state their opposition.

But county officials pointed out that the course could already be redeveloped into nearly 520 homes without a rezoning.

“I’m not super thrilled with the idea of them closing the golf course,” said Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato, whose district includes this property. “I’m not thrilled with them developing that land as housing. But again, they’ve already got it zoned. So they don’t need the county’s permission to do anything.”

Those behind the project are aware of the community’s concerns, and they emphasized that the rezoning would produce a project with fewer homes and more public amenities than a development built under the current zoning.

“When people see the plan, they’ll be pleasantly surprised by the care that we’re trying to take in terms preserving open space and buffers around existing residences where possible,” said David Schwerd, chief operating officer of Diamond Shores, the development company representing the landowner. “You’re losing a golf course. That’s definitely always going to be a concern. So we want to make sure that there is as much buffer as possible.”