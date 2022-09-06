The number of people asking for help from area food banks has increased, and Carolina Forest folks are doing what they can to help.
The community’s fall neighborhood food drive is Saturday (Sept. 10). All anyone who wants to help needs to do is put food products and personal items in bags at their mailbox by 9 a.m., and a volunteer will pick them up.
Elwin Miles, who heads up the local drive, said Carolina Forest residents have been helping out for about 10 years. The community holds a food drive each April and September.
“I served on Churches Assisting People’s (CAP) board some years ago, and thought, ‘Why can’t we do this in our neighborhood?’ he said. “People heard about it and it kept expanding.”
Now, 11 Carolina Forest communities are committed to helping.
They are Waterford Plantation, Plantation Lakes, Waterbridge, Brighton Lakes, Ridge Lake at Burningridge, Clearpond, The Reserve at Walker Woods, Covington Lakes, Covington Lakes East, The Farm and Pine Lakes.
Donations are given to Catholic Charities, Helping Hand and CAP.
Donald Smith, the director of operations at helping Hand, said requests for food are up about 19% from last year.
Smith also said Helping Hand is “seeing more homeless people,” and people coming in for the first time.
“These are people,” he said, “who hadn’t been in need of anything.”
Food items that are needed include 1-pound bags of rice, instant grits with 10 single packs in a package, plastic tubes of jelly, cans of pork and beans, small cans or vinyl packages of tuna, boxes of cereal, small packages of dry milk and 1-pound bags of dry beans and peas.
Personal hygiene products that are needed include Pampers for 4-, 5-,and 6-month-olds, shaving cream and razors, toothbrushes and toothpaste, soap shampoo and conditioner and can openers.
For more information, call Miles at 843-222-5974 or email him at elwin.miles@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.