More than a dozen victims from a 2018 condo fire in Carolina Forest reached a $10 million settlement this week with the neighborhood’s ownership group and property management company, according to a news release.

Thirteen people, some of whom suffered property losses and others who endured severe physical injuries, will be compensated, according to the release from the law firm Morgan & Morgan, which represented Brian and Krisha Alewine. The Alewines leapt from the third-floor balcony of their Windsor Green condo after a fire broke out there on April 12, 2018.

“We are pleased to have reached this settlement on behalf of the Alewine family and all those affected by this preventable tragedy,” said Morgan & Morgan attorneys John Morgan, Benjamin Wilson and Dylan Bess in a prepared statement. “Brian, Krisha and their children experienced terrifying physical and emotional trauma that no family should have to face. While the trauma of this incident will stay with all the victims, we hope the settlement will allow them to move forward with their lives. We’re proud of our work on their behalf and hope the Association and its community management have learned to take seriously their duty to provide proactive fire safety measures to ensure this never happens again.”

Officially, authorities labeled the cause of the fire undetermined because they could not pinpoint the exact source. However, Horry County Fire Rescue’s 93-page report stated that witnesses described bird nests in the building’s light fixtures.

The Alewines’ lawsuit, which was filed in January 2019 against the Windsor Green Owners Association, Inc., and Benchmark/CAMS, LLC, alleged that the association and its community management failed to remove a nest from a light fixture in a common hallway, sparking the fire. They also accused the association of not providing the complex with sufficient fire safety equipment after a 2013 blaze destroyed 26 Windsor Green buildings.