Everything is new at McLeod Health Carolina Forest’s Building 1, including Mary Canady, the brand new emergency room director.
Coming from McLeod Medical Center Dillon, the registered nurse brings her background as director of critical care services, administrative nursing supervisor, experience in intensive care and in the emergency department.
“McLeod is constantly growing,” she said. “McLeod believes in people and I believe in McLeod. It’s given me the opportunity to grow and I would like to share that growth with those around me.”
“Mary is seasoned and very relatable,” said Jennifer Hulon, communications manager at Mcleod Loris Seacoast.
“She’s good at staffing and morale and generates a positive experience for our patients.”
Originally from Lumberton, North Carolina, Canady and her husband, Daniel Moody, a paramedic with Dillion EMS, live in Dillon with their great Dane, Harley.
When she’s not working, Canady enjoys boating, shopping, and spending time with family and friends.
About her role as the emergency room director, Canady, a past recipient of the Palmetto Gold Award, said, “I have administration duties like staffing and payroll and maintaining efficiency and productivity.
“And, I engage with the staff and work alongside of them on a regular basis with patients, which helps maintain my skills.”
When administration was added to her nursing responsibilities, it was a challenge, but she said she was “encouraged to tackle that journey.”
Hulon said not just multiple McLeod staff members, “but friends, politicians, EMS people, all came to us asking why we don’t entertain coming to this area.
“There are hospitals on two different ends of Carolina Forest, and we wanted something in this neighborhood.
“We’ve tried to answer that call by bringing specialty practices into the area and we have the ability to get a patient in faster than a large-scale facility.”
The 15-bed freestanding emergency department, housed in Building 1, officially opened this month.
Building 2 on the Carolina Forest campus includes offices for McLeod Cardiology Associates, McLeod Vascular Associates, McLeod Loris Seacoast Surgery and McLeod Neurology Carolina Forest.
And, a new outpatient rehab department provides physical, speech, pediatric and occupational therapy services.
“I’m extremely pleased to have Mary Canady join our leadership team as the director for the McLeod Health Carolina Forest Emergency Department,” said Nancy Barnes, chief nursing officer for McLeod Loris and McLeod Health Carolina Forest.
“Mary brings the energy, knowledge and skill to us to drive success in this new location for residents to find the choice for medical excellence in Horry County.”
Canady said working in a new facility is like “starting out with a clean slate,” and is looking forward to working with Carolina Forest residents.
“Happy people make happy patients, and happy patients return,” she said.
“We hope to serve all the families, the new families with children, the retirees, every demographic in our area,” Hulon said.
