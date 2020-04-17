Talk about irony … Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers are adding blue latex gloves to what they’re picking up on the side of the road.
“If they’re wearing them, they should know how to dispose of them,” said volunteer Paul Audette, who lives in BelleGrove, about the people who’ve discarded the gloves. “They’re throwing them out of their cars and that’s kind of a shock.”
Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers haven’t let up on their litter responsibilities and are also continuing to maintain some medians, which means mowing, trimming, mulching and planting. Other volunteer groups are also taking steps to follow the governor's stay-at-home order while ensuring the trash gets picked up.
The Keep Horry County Beautiful folks are supplying those who want them with bags to use when collecting litter, said Nancy Tindall with Horry County Planning and Zoning.
But, she added, because of Gov. Henry McMaster’s directive to not congregate in groups larger than three people, they will not have their regular groups going out to collect trash.
Palmetto Pride Executive Director Sarah Lyles said,“We’re sort of encouraging people out taking a walk to grab a bag and pick up [trash] when they’re out walking.”
Last fall, Palmetto Pride launched the “Grab A Bag” campaign, which did exactly that.
“We haven’t said, ‘No, you cannot go out to pick up trash,’ but most large groups have postponed,” she said.
And, instead of major Earth Day activities, Palmetto Pride will, Lyles said, “focus on grabbing a bag and having National Clean-up Day in September.”
Earth Day activities will also include online lessons and “changing things to fall in line with what can be done during the quarantine and shelter in place rules that are out there now. Safety is our main concern and that virus can hang around for up to three days. We do want to keep the involvement going, but without putting people in harm’s way.”
BCF volunteers have a scheduled monthly litter pick-up that is continuing during the virus crisis, and most of them pick up litter on daily walks in their neighborhood.
“Our volunteers are really bored and are having a hard time maintaining their sanity, so getting out in the fresh air gives them something to do,” BCF President Betsy Fay said. “We work in small groups and we can maintain social distancing, and we can get out and do something without putting anyone’s health at risk.”
One of the newest – and the youngest - Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers is 17-year-old Payton Fowler who lives in Covington Lake.
The South Carolina Virtual Charter School senior volunteered because she wanted to be more active in the community, and to satisfy community service requirements.
“Environmental health has always been important to me, and I plan to stay connected to this group as long as I’m in the area,” she said.
Along with litter pick-up, Fowler has trimmed bushes and helped mow. Before volunteering with BCF, Fowler hadn’t done any yard work, but said she’s enjoying it and might start helping out in the yard at home.
With even the teenager admitting she’s tired after a clean-up session, Fay said the group would surely welcome more younger volunteers.
“Our volunteers are retired, they’re all over 65,” she said. “We need younger volunteers.”
To volunteer, visit beautifycarolinaforest.org.
There’ll always be plenty of work to be done, she said, pointing out that when the Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project is finished, there will be 3 ½ more miles of medians to be maintained and cruised for litter.
“We don’t have the staff for that,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.