Santee Cooper needs to overhaul the billing practices of its street lights program so customers can easily see a breakdown of the utility's charges, according to an audit released last month.
Conducted by the state’s Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS), the audit examined concerns raised by Grand Strand HOA leaders, who have for years argued that they pay the state-run utility too much for outdoor lighting in their communities.
“We look forward to a follow-on meeting with Santee Cooper,” said Bob Sweet, president of the Plantation Lakes POA Board of Directors, in an email. “Our hope: That it produces equitable solutions to the key issues we’ve raised with them for over two years.”
Plantation Lakes is one of more than 500 residential communities impacted by Santee Cooper’s outdoor lighting program.
The HOAs pay for the street lights through lease agreements with the utility. For example, Plantation Lakes forks out more than $8,500 per month for its 220 lights and power. Residents maintain they’ve paid for the infrastructure multiple times over.
“The core issue of the POA/HOAs’ complaints is with the monthly rental charges for outdoor lighting,” the ORS audit stated. “The POA/HOAs have stated the equipment associated with their respective outdoor lighting systems has been paid for.”
HOA leaders and Santee Cooper have debated various options for addressing residents’ concerns about the program, though progress has been slow.
The parties discussed the possibility of HOAs purchasing the lights from Santee Cooper in 2019, but the utility told them that wasn’t possible without action from the General Assembly. However, the utility later changed its position, saying Santee Cooper leaders had reviewed the matter further and believed such a sale was possible. A group of HOA leaders from Horry and Georgetown counties met with Santee Cooper officials in 2020 and 2021.
Along the way, Santee Cooper insisted that its lighting program was consistent with industry rates and practices, though the utility was willing to listen to residents’ concerns.
That led to the involvement of ORS, which audits and inspects public utilities.
The HOAs contacted ORS in July, and by the next month it had agreed to audit Santee Cooper’s outdoor lighting program.
In its 113-page report, ORS highlighted parts of the program that could be improved, specifically transparency and record-keeping.
For example, ORS found that Santee Cooper doesn’t keep copies of rental agreements for outdoor lighting after the lights and poles have been installed, the agreement terms have expired and the customers are paying on a month-to-month basis.
ORS also discovered that Santee Cooper’s rental agreements do not clearly identify who maintains ownership of all facilities, including fixtures and poles, and the utility’s bills lack details about what customers are paying for.
“For a customer to verify the specific poles, fixtures, types, and quantities included in the bill, the customer must contact Santee Cooper and request Santee Cooper to provide a screen shot or similar picture of the billing database,” the audit stated. “This process lacks transparency and creates barriers for customers to verify the accuracy of their bills.”
But ORS confirmed Santee Cooper’s long-stated position that its outdoor lighting program does follow industry standards. The auditing agency also addressed the HOAs’ primary concerns.
“Both of the POA/HOAs complaints do not consider the Santee Cooper allocation of costs to serve the POA/HOAs, the rate making process, the rate design, and the specific types of services provided to customers of the lighting class,” the audit stated.
So where do the two sides go from here?
The ORS audit noted that Santee Cooper is developing three potential alternative lighting options, though the utility’s staffers were still exploring their feasibility at the time the report was published.
One option under consideration would involve Santee Cooper selling an outdoor lighting system, including all poles, fixtures and wires, etc.
A second would apply to new subdivisions. Under this plan, a developer would pay a one-time, up-front charge for the difference between decorative and standard lighting.
“One of the concerns raised by the POA/HOAs is they have no input in the selection of poles and fixtures installed by a developer,” the audit stated. “The POA/HOAs’ noted that this obligates them to pay the cost of decorative lighting chosen by the developer without the option to pay for less expensive standard lighting.”
The final option being discussed would allow customers with pricey decorative fixtures to buy down the rate to standard lighting.
“ORS identified several recommendations that Santee Cooper may implement to improve its Outdoor Lighting Program, allow for more transparency, and provide options to customers who desire an alternative to the current rental agreements,” the audit stated. “ORS observed that before its review, Santee Cooper and the POA/HOAs engaged in constructive and cooperative discussions in an attempt to resolve their disputes. ORS encourages Santee Cooper to continue their discussions with the POA/HOAs with the goal of reaching mutually acceptable solutions in a collaborative manner and for Santee Cooper to work towards implementing the recommendations outlined in this Report.”
Santee Cooper spokeswoman Tracy Vreeland said the utility would continue working on alternative lighting programs.
"The ORS noted we are developing three alternative program options, and we will follow its recommendation to finalize those and present for Board approval," she said in an email. "The ORS Audit did find areas where we can improve, in terms of transparency in billing and record-keeping. We will fully review those findings and recommendations and identify appropriate changes that benefit our customers, and will continue to work with ORS on next steps.”
