Bernie Tomayko can’t see an upside to replacing the Wizard Golf Links with more housing.

A retired police officer, Tomayko grilled Horry County planning staff last week about new conceptual plans from a developer that outline a project with 400 single-family houses and 283 townhouse units. Well over 150 people attended the informational meeting about the project at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.

“Everybody here in this building right now is dead set against this,” said Tomayko, who lives in the Windsor Green neighborhood. “This is the third time [a developer has] tried to do this. … It’s just aggravating.”

The concerns raised about the project range from increased traffic and road accessibility to school overcrowding, a lack of sufficient public safety resources and even the impact on neighbors' golf course views. But residents are also asking a more fundamental question: How much more growth can Carolina Forest accommodate?

“There’s just too much that’s already shovel ready available to be built in Carolina Forest and the surrounding areas,” said Carole vanSickler, who lives in nearby Waterford Plantation. "We just can’t handle it."

Near the Wizard, two schools — Carolina Forest Elementary and Carolina Forest High — are already “redzoned,” meaning they are at or above 95% capacity and district officials will not allow out-of-area students to transfer into them.

Throughout Carolina Forest, there are more than 4,200 lots in subdivisions available for home construction, according to county records. That means houses could be built there without a rezoning request.

Some of those neighborhoods — Clear Pond (873 home sites), Southcreek (80 sites) and Nest Communities (154 sites) — are close to the Wizard.

“The whole area’s congested already,” Tomayko said.

Horry County Council members who represent Carolina Forest have recently shown a sensitivity to public backlashes over development proposals. In May, the council rejected a rezoning request for 58 single-family homes off Gardner Lacy Road after neighbors objected to the plan.