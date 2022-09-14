Lisa Fuda kept waiting.
For months, she watched the lot on Carolina Forest Boulevard where she expected her Italian restaurant would be built. Nothing happened. Frustrated, she finally withdrew from the project earlier this year and began searching for a new home for Nonna’s Taste of Italy, her dream that had been deferred for two years.
“I wanted something in Carolina Forest,” she said. “I wanted to stay close to where I was promising everybody. And so it really worked out better.”
Last week, Nonna’s opened at 2132 Oakheart Road, the former home of Michael’s Pizza, Pasta & Grill. It’s in the shopping center anchored by Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
With seating for about 90 people, Nonna’s offers a full bar and a menu of fresh-made dishes influenced by her mother-in-law (Nonna), a native of the Calabria region in southern Italy. “Nonna” means grandmother in Italian.
Fuda’s family is familiar with the food industry, having spent 25 years in the pizza business in New York. There, they ran multiple SaraBella locations, but this was a more daunting undertaking.
“I’m nervous,” Fuda said. “Both my husband and I are nervous. This is our first full-blown restaurant. … So we’re excited.”
For two years, she had planned to be a tenant at the Forest Marketplace, a strip mall being built across from the Carolina Forest Library.
Those plans called for a smaller restaurant and an Italian market offering raw pastas, sauce, meats and cheeses.
A gas station is under construction at the site now, though it’s unclear what other businesses will be added to the development. In January, Robbie Leopard of Match Property Managers said a Shell gas station, a Lucky Panda Chinese restaurant and a Sky Nails salon had been lined up as tenants, along with Nonna’s, at that time. Leopard couldn’t be reached for comment this week.
The planned strip mall in the heart of Carolina Forest has been in the works for more than three years. When construction continued to be delayed, Fuda scrapped the location — and the market plans — and embraced the restaurant concept. She knew the Michael’s owner and secured her new spot.
“I just love the location,” she said. “To finally find a place, take over as of July 30 and five weeks away be actually open — and we did a complete renovation here — it’s a sign of relief.”
The restaurant’s menu includes appetizers such as anancini, risotto stuffed with mozzarella, breaded and fried; stuffed mushrooms; zucchini fries and bruschetta. Dinner items include classics such as lasagna, bolognese, marsala, parmigiana and rigatoni with rose sauce as well as eggplant rollatini and chicken Mediterranean (grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, onions, sundried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese).
Their signature offering is a pasta dish that’s covered in fresh dough and baked. There’s also focaccia for the table, a variety of pizzas and homemade sauces.
Fuda is particularly proud of la gondola, an Italian charcuterie board loaded with meats, cheeses, bread and olives.
Despite going through a tough search, she's pleased with her new Carolina Forest location. She also praised Match Property Managers for being helpful in the transition, even though her original plans didn’t work out.
And she’s ready to see what her new staff of 20 will be able to accomplish. Sure, this isn’t what she envisioned. But the central concept hasn’t changed.
“It’s still based around our roots,” Fuda said. “It’s based around Nonna.”
Nonna’s is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Delivery is available through the restaurant’s website, nonnastasteofitaly.com. For more details, call 843-796-2129.
