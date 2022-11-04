When Devin and Andrew Dorman were teenagers working at the old IGA grocery store in Aynor, the thought never crossed their mind that one day their family would own that very building to house their successful Palmetto Farms business.

“I want to see the Town of Aynor grow,” said David Dorman, Palmetto Farms co-owner and father of Devin and Andrew.

The Dormans took over the old grocery store building at 715 S. Main Street in Aynor earlier this year, which gives them a 10,000-square-foot space to continue producing their popular Palmetto Farms grits and cornmeal, as well as a new retail storefront that opened in June.

The Rock Church encompasses the other 10,000-square-feet of the building.

The new retail store sells their products as well as homemade peanut butter, fudge, homemade jams and jellies, local honey, kettle corn and other gifts.

The store, which greets customers with the sweet smell of kettle corn upon entering, hopes to be a catalyst to getting more businesses and tourists to the Aynor area.

The Dormans agree that they want to get the word out to tourists that Aynor is more than fast food and speed traps, Devin Dorman said.

“It’s hard … you’ve gotta have [businesses] to get traffic, and you have to have traffic to get [businesses],” David Dorman said. “We want to tap into the tourists coming in … create some more activity in town.”

Beginning with their great-grandfather James Graham, the Dorman family made grits and cornmeal on the same land off Highway 1115 in Galivants Ferry since 1934. In 1994, David Dorman became the third-generation owner of the business, and he has since been followed by Devin and Andrew.

Devin Dorman handles the wholesale connections and bulk sales, while Andrew Dorman handles online sales through Amazon and their company website.

David Dorman said that they outgrew their facility in Galivants Ferry so much so that they couldn’t even get a forklift into the storage area to get to their corn. Moving to the new facility enabled them to produce significantly more.