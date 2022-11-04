When Devin and Andrew Dorman were teenagers working at the old IGA grocery store in Aynor, the thought never crossed their mind that one day their family would own that very building to house their successful Palmetto Farms business.
“I want to see the Town of Aynor grow,” said David Dorman, Palmetto Farms co-owner and father of Devin and Andrew.
The Dormans took over the old grocery store building at 715 S. Main Street in Aynor earlier this year, which gives them a 10,000-square-foot space to continue producing their popular Palmetto Farms grits and cornmeal, as well as a new retail storefront that opened in June.
The Rock Church encompasses the other 10,000-square-feet of the building.
The new retail store sells their products as well as homemade peanut butter, fudge, homemade jams and jellies, local honey, kettle corn and other gifts.
The store, which greets customers with the sweet smell of kettle corn upon entering, hopes to be a catalyst to getting more businesses and tourists to the Aynor area.
The Dormans agree that they want to get the word out to tourists that Aynor is more than fast food and speed traps, Devin Dorman said.
“It’s hard … you’ve gotta have [businesses] to get traffic, and you have to have traffic to get [businesses],” David Dorman said. “We want to tap into the tourists coming in … create some more activity in town.”
Beginning with their great-grandfather James Graham, the Dorman family made grits and cornmeal on the same land off Highway 1115 in Galivants Ferry since 1934. In 1994, David Dorman became the third-generation owner of the business, and he has since been followed by Devin and Andrew.
Devin Dorman handles the wholesale connections and bulk sales, while Andrew Dorman handles online sales through Amazon and their company website.
David Dorman said that they outgrew their facility in Galivants Ferry so much so that they couldn’t even get a forklift into the storage area to get to their corn. Moving to the new facility enabled them to produce significantly more.
“In a single eight-hour workday, we can probably produce four times what we were doing,” David Dorman said.
Palmetto Farms in Aynor has evolved into what it is today — one of the top selling brands of grits on Amazon and a business that has the capability to grind more than 8,000 pounds of corn per day.
In 2017, MyHorryNews.com reported that their grits were the No. 1 grits sold on Amazon.com, and they continue to be in the top three to this day. Then, they had around $400,000 in online sales and that has since doubled, according to Devin Dorman.
In 2021, the company grossed about $1 million just in online sales, and $1.5 million in overall sales. Find out more about their production process here. (LINK to Hannah’s story with these facts)
Devin Dorman said there are exciting things on the horizon for Palmetto Farms.
“We’ve had a good bit of market saturation,” Devin Dorman said, noting that due to that saturation, they’ve been able to move further into bulk sales and distribution.
As far as distribution goes, Devin said that in individual online sales, California is the state where they have their second highest sales. He said this is due to some distribution via a Texas company that services some California grocery stores.
“Previously we weren’t pushing bulk sales because we wanted everything we sold to have our logo on it,” Devin Dorman said, saying that in the beginning they did that to build their brand.
Currently they are working on bulk sales to food service, as well as government entities including K-12 schools.
With a recent U.S. Department of Agriculture rule change, schools have different requirements in terms of the quality of foods they can give to the students. This includes more whole grain options, Devin said, and if the schools don’t meet those requirements, they won’t receive reimbursement from the government.
This has incentivized districts to make changes, he said.
Palmetto Farms grits is one of the only options that meet the whole grain criteria if the schools want to serve grits for breakfast, and an added bonus is that their products already carry non-GMO and gluten-free designations.
The family is also working on building an association to help put these whole foods in the hands of those less privileged.
“Cornmeal is a primary part of our product and in the past has been sold for feed … but we want to get it into the hands of districts that don’t [usually] have access to it,” Devin Dorman said.
The Dormans are also hoping to nudge visitors into Aynor in early 2023 with the installation of eight new Tesla EV charging stations in their parking lot. Folks needing a charge would then be able to explore downtown Aynor beyond just the U.S. 501 corridor.
“It would be the only [charging station] between Florence and Myrtle Beach,” Devin Dorman said.
The family hopes that the city will add some municipal signs on U.S. 501 that direct people into the Town of Aynor.
“There’s so much traffic that could be directed [through this area],” Devin Dorman said.
