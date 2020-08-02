The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington issued a hurricane watch for Hurricane Isaias Sunday night as the storm continues to head our way.
The current models are showing the storms greatest impact will be between 8 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday.
The NWS issued the watch after forecasting an increase in wind speed, up to 70 mph, along the coast Monday night.
Horry County is also under a tropical storm warning along with a storm surge warning for the coastal regions of the county.
There is a potential for moderate winds impacts across our area, including some damage to roofing and siding, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. This storm can also have the potential to bring down large limbs and some trees down with scattered power outages.
The potential for the highest sustained winds is along the coastline, according to the NWS.
Heavy rainfall is possible along with some flooding of poor drainage and flood prone areas. Currently, most areas are expected to receive four to six inches of rain with some locally higher amounts possible.
With the rain comes the risk of possible flooding in our area. According to the NWS, there is a moderate threat for flooding, with the potential impacts include some low-lying areas along roads flooded, flooding near poor drainage and prone locations.
There is also a slight risk for tornadoes in our area, especially Monday afternoon/night into Tuesday morning.
The NWS also says that driving conditions will become hazardous with the some road closures possible.
The governments of Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Horry County have all announced a state of emergency ahead of impending arrival.
“We are watching Isaias and so should you,” the city of Myrtle Beach said in a Facebook post Saturday night. “Residents and visitors alike should take necessary precautions. Secure any outdoor items that might be blown around and stay indoors while the storm passes. Visitors who are expected to arrive early next week should plan accordingly to avoid traveling during the storm.”
The city of Myrtle Beach also said the storm could impact Tuesday’s waste collection.
“The city’s solid waste and recycling schedule is normal for Monday, but will be delayed by a couple of hours Tuesday morning,” the city said in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon. “If you are in Zone 2 (Tuesday’s collection), please don’t set your pelican out until after the winds have passed. Tuesday’s pick-up is expected to start around 8:00 a.m., weather permitting. The rest of the week’s solid waste schedule will be normal. This fast-moving storm is expected to bring tropical storm force winds (40 miles per hour or greater) to Myrtle Beach beginning around 8:00 p.m., Monday. Please bring in or secure any outside objects that may blow around in the wind. Fortunately, the storm should be gone by Tuesday morning.”
The NWS is reminding residents that there is still “some uncertainty” that exists with the storm’s intensity and track which would “greatly influence” impacts such as sustained winds and gusts and the location of the axis of heaviest rainfall
Check back for more updates.
