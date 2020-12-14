The Horry County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning near Nichols.
Rachael Anne Lopez of Aynor died at the scene after crashing into a tree on Nichols Highway Sunday morning, deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said in an email. Lopez was 25 years old.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said the wreck happened around 7:30 a.m.
Lee said a 2015 Jeep Cherokee was traveling too fast for the driving conditions. The vehicle, driven by Lopez, went off the road and struck a tree.
