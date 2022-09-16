For the first time ever, the Aynor Hoe-Down parade will not have a grand marshal.
This time, there will be 38 of them.
“We are honoring our veterans this year," said Aynor Hoe-Down Parade Coordinator Diana Jones. "We have a large number of grand marshals and we are very blessed to be able to support our veterans.”
The 42nd annual Aynor Harvest Hoe-Down Festival will take place on Saturday at the Aynor Town Park near South Main Street.
The day’s calendar is full, with entertainment starting early with the Aynor Elementary Blue Pan Jam Band and going throughout the day until 8 p.m. with the Bailey Road Band, and lots of acts in between.
Jones said that this year’s parade may be the biggest yet, with 80 entries on the docket.
Six high school ROTC groups, three local high school bands, and of course the group of veteran grand marshals that span all branches of service and all conflicts.
“I thought our world could use a little patriotism,” Jones said.
This year’s parade route, however, is a bit different than before.
As usual, the 10 a.m. parade will line up near Morris Manor and begin at 11th Avenue and North Main Street. It will then turn right on 9th Avenue for one block before a left on S.C. 319/Elm Street. After one block there, the group will turn left onto 8th Avenue and go to South Main Street to 9th Avenue turn right onto Oak, travel to 8th Avenue. Then they will take a left on 8th Avenue, and take a left on Pine Street to 11th Avenue. They will move left on 11th Avenue to South Main Street, and take a right on South Main Street, where they will disband at 12th Avenue at Morris Manor.
Jones said the increasing amount of traffic and people in the area of the McDonald's right at U.S. 501 was making it too dangerous to try to end the parade there as in years past. Construction at the end of 8th Avenue required adding a few more turns to the route as well.
Vendors will be all over Aynor Town Park and the surrounding area selling their wares until 5 p.m., and various food trucks and booths will be on hand for lunch, drinks and sweets.
For more information, check out aynorhoedown.com or their event page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.