April Administrator of the Month

Melissa Gause, principal at Green Sea Floyds Elementary School, is the Panera Bread Administrator of the Month winner for April. Green Sea Floyds Elementary School is a child development through 5th grade school and serves about 600 students. Green Sea Floyds is one of the largest geographic areas in Horry County, but one of the smallest school systems, and is located in the outermost, rural part of the county.
Gause holds an undergraduate degree from Coastal Carolina University, and later went back to CCU to get her masters degree. She has been part of the Horry County School system her entire life and education plays a huge role in her family, she said.
“My family is very rooted in the education system in Horry County,” Gause said.
Gause’s mom was a teacher in Horry County and her dad served as a chairman on the Horry County Schools Board of Education and as a professor at CCU. Not too long ago, her brother also served on the Horry County School Board.
Before becoming principal of Green Sea Floyds Elementary, Gause worked as a teacher at Forestbrook Elementary and Socastee Elementary schools. After having a baby, she transferred to Aynor Elementary to be closer to home, and was encouraged to become the assistant principal at Aynor. Her mentor and fellow administrators believed Gause demonstrated leadership qualities and told her that she needed to be in more of a leadership role.
“They saw things in me that I didn’t see myself,” she said.
Gause spent one year as interim assistant principal at Aynor Elementary before accepting the position full time. She served AES as the assistant principal for seven years.
“I was blessed to work with some very great mentors who guided me into that direction and encouraged me to be a leader,” she said.
Although it can be difficult to move from the classroom to an administrative role, Gause said the community aspect of Aynor Elementary helped her in the transition.
“The transition was comfortable because I knew the community and the parents. It was the community for me. It was home,” she said.
Gause has spent the last 12 years as principal of Green Sea Floyds Elementary. She said GSFE is the perfect fit for her because it’s small and located in a rural community.
“I was encouraged to try to take this opportunity. The Lord opened the right door for me at the right time,” she said. “Without the encouragement, I would still be a teacher. I've been super blessed in my career.”
Her favorite part of being principal at GSFE is the small community aspect of it.
“It’s a close-knit family community,” she said. “Everyone knows everyone. Everyone takes care of everyone else. We make personal connections with each other.”
Although being principal can come with challenges, Gause always has a smile on her face.
“Children are looking for the smiles and the hugs,” she said. “I get to be able to provide that. I want to be a positive and uplifting person. I enjoy making people feel happy.”
Family connections and personal relationships are deeply rooted within the Green Sea Floyds community, she added.
“It’s the climate and culture here,” Gause said. “You’re part of the family.”
Outside of school, Gause enjoys spending time with her family and friends. Gause and her husband have three daughters and three grandchildren. She said they are always surrounded by family.
“All of my outside time is spent with my family,” she said.
When they want to get away and relax, Gause and her husband head to their cabin in the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.