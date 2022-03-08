The Atlantic Beach Town Council on Monday voted to ban the open carry of firearms in town during festivals, including the Memorial Day Bikefest.
As of last August, it is legal in South Carolina to have handguns visible as long as the owner has a concealed weapons permit. A business or entity may ban carrying concealed weapons if they post the proper notice.
Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum said the ordinance is a move to protect the town’s residents and visitors. A second vote is needed for the policy to take effect.
Quattlebaum said there has been a record number of inquiries from vendors wanting to participate in this year’s Bikefest over Memorial Day weekend. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
Town Police Chief Quentin Robinson said he has been in touch with the various state law enforcement agencies who annually provide assistance to the town during the event.
“They all are on board with us,” he said. “We’re holding our annual police planning session on April 9.”
