The April Carolina Cool Student of the Month is Jasmine Brenenstuhl, a sixth grader at Loris Middle School.
Jasmine was nominated for Student of the Month for being a sweet, kind and polite student and her willingness to help anyone.
Jasmine fundraises for different charities and organizations throughout the year, and has raised over $4,000 for Relay For Life and The Down Syndrome Network.
Jasmine fundraises for Relay For Life because she has a personal connection to cancer. Her grandmother and uncle have passed away due to cancer.
“I feel like it’s important because maybe we can find a cure for cancer,” Jasmine said.
She also has fundraised for The Down Syndrome Network to raise money for families at Christmas time that the family can use toward expenses they have during the holidays. Jasmine has also fundraised for local women’s shelters, her school’s chorus class to go on a trip to Carowinds, and has helped get donations for the Loris Middle School PTO.
The 2022-23 school year is Jasmine’s first school year in Horry County Schools and she has been a straight-A student all year. Her family relocated to Loris from North Carolina at the end of last school year.
Jasmine has six different teachers throughout the day all teaching her different subjects.
“I like all of my teachers because they’re all very nice,” she said. “They all help me with my learning and help me be the best I can be.”
Her art class is her favorite subject and favorite class she's currently taking.
“My favorite subject in school would probably be art. We’ve studied a lot of different artists,” she said.
An artist that Jasmine has enjoyed learning about is Kehinde Wiley. The class has learned about putting together patterns and has recreated famous paintings.
“I love to be creative,” she said.
Currently, the art class is working on clay projects and painting projects. Ms. Meredith Cravin is Jasmine’s art teacher.
“I really like her because she gets along with all of the students really well,” Jasmine said. “She always finds fun stuff for us to do in class.”
When Jasmine isn’t in school, she likes to dance, sing and participate in theater programs. Jasmine takes weekly dance classes at the Myrtle Beach Area Children’s Theater. Her favorite style of dance is either jazz or contemporary.
“I’ve been dancing since I could walk,” she said.
In the future, Jasmine hopes to one day become a dance teacher and own a dance studio.
“I want to inspire people to dance kinda like my dance teacher has inspired me.” she said.
She is involved with the school's chorus and she takes singing lessons at the Kevin Jones Performing Arts Studio in Myrtle Beach. She is also involved in theater and has been in productions. She has performed in productions such as The Lion King, Snow White, Aladdin, Annie, Shrek and Moana.
Although she is currently taking a break from pageants, Jasmine began doing pageants when she was 18 months old and holds over 100 titles. She has been on the national stage twice and she placed first runner up in the nation for her singing in a pageant.
Outside of school, Jasmine likes swimming, shopping and hanging out with her friends. This summer she is participating in summer camps for theater and for dance. Jasmine has a dog named Bella and a cat named Snowball. She has one older brother, who is 30, and an older sister, who is 34.
If there is a student you would like to nominate for the Carolina Cool Student of the Month, make your nominations at www.myhorrynews.com/contests.
