The April HTC Community Hero of the Month is Monique Clement, head of the Project Lifesaver program at SOS Care.
Clement was nominated as the HTC Community Hero of the Month for her dedication to advocate for and educate the community about the Project Lifesaver program offered in Horry County.
Clement is originally from Connecticut and relocated to the Grand Strand with her husband 21 years ago.
“We decided to take a leap of faith and move down here to Myrtle Beach,” she said.
Her husband is a Myrtle Beach fire fighter and together they have two sons: Daniel, 21, who recently graduated from the University of South Carolina, and Thomas, 20. Thomas was diagnosed with autism at two-and-a-half years old.
“That’s where my journey really began in the autism and disability community,” Clement said. “I feel very blessed that I was gifted these two children. I’m definitely not the same person I was when I moved here 21 years ago. It changed my life for the better.”
SOS Care is a nonprofit organization that serves children and adults with autism and other intellectual disabilities. It is funded by donations.
Horry County was the first county in the state of South Carolina to start Project Lifesaver. The program is designed for people who are at-risk or prone to wandering away from home or their caregivers. People who are enrolled in the program wear a small bracelet that sends signals through radio frequency technology that allow Project Lifesaver team members to quickly track them should they wander. Each bracelet has their own unique frequency number that includes their name, number and a photo that rescuers use to help locate. Each bracelet costs $350 and a yearly maintenance expense of $150.
Before becoming an official employee of SOS Care, Clement began volunteering for the nonprofit because she really liked what they were doing for people in the community. Clement began her career with SOS Care in September 2011 when her kids were starting school. Her first role in the company was answering phone calls, responding to emails and helping out with events. SOS Care first started with only offering two programs and it has since grown to now offer 18 programs.
Clement has worked closely with Chief Joseph Hill of Horry County Police Department, Chief Amy Prock of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Chief Dana Crowell of North Myrtle Beach Police and Chief Tom Gwyer of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department with Project Lifesaver.
“We developed this partnership,” she said.
The first responders have to be qualified and certified under Project Lifesaver and this allows them to be able to assist in helping find someone who is enrolled in the program. Clement said the partnership between SOS Care, Horry County Public Safety and City of Myrtle Beach allows this program to be as successful as it is.
“I cannot do this by myself,” she said. “I get to work with this incredible team and partnership we’ve created with Horry County and the City of Myrtle Beach. I’m incredibly grateful for allowing them to work with us to make this program possible.”
Last year, five North Myrtle Beach police officers were certified and became official certified searchers for Project Lifesaver.
Clement said she became involved with Project Lifesaver because of how the program directly helped her and her family.
“I wanted to give somebody the peace of mind that it gave me,” she said. “As a caregiver it is the most awful feeling when you turn around and your person is not there and they are not able to communicate.”
Clement also is passionate about Project Lifesaver Program and SOS Care because it is a resource for other parents with the same questions.
“I wanted to ease someone’s mind. That’s what really drives me to keep doing it,” she said.
Clement’s favorite part of her job is the relationships she creates with families and with her team.
“I love my families,” she said.
Every 60 to 70 days, she meets with people that have the bracelets to change the batteries and do an overall check on the function of the bracelet. She always carries spare bracelets with her or spare parts so she can fix it on the spot.
“I get to ease the caregivers mind and give them some peace and comfort with this bracelet,” she said.
Outside of work, Clement and her family try to go to the beach at least once during the weekend.
“We love where we live,” she said. “We swim and enjoy.”
She said they get there early in the morning and pack a lunch for their beach day.
Clement would also like to thank the donors and sponsors of the Project Lifesaver Program.
If you would like to learn more information about Project Lifesaver or for a demonstration, you can contact Monique Clement at mclement@soscaresc.org , or by calling her cell phone at 843-602-8840 or her office phone at 843-449-0554.
