The December Panera Bread Administrator of the Month is Julia Greene Long, assistant principal of Palmetto Bays Elementary School.
Long was nominated for Administrator of the Month because of her hardworking demeanor and the way she promotes positive energy throughout the school.
Originally from Sumter, South Carolina, Long and her twin sister relocated to the Myrtle Beach area when they both received scholarships from Coastal Carolina University to run track. Long graduated from CCU with her undergraduate degree in Early Childhood Education in 2003. She went on to receive her master’s in 2006.
“I got my master’s in early childhood education from University of Phoenix in 2006,” she said.
Long went back to school to receive another master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Grand Canyon University in 2015. Currently, she has numerous credits towards her Ph.D. from Grand Canyon University.
Long accepted her first teaching position at Myrtle Beach Intermediate School where she taught fourth grade from 2003 to 2006.
“Then I went to Homewood Elementary and there I taught kindergarten, first grade and second grade,” Long said.
Long was at Homewood Elementary from 2007 to 2016. While teaching at Homewood, she completed her administrative internship under the guidance of former Homewood Elementary School principal, Penny Foye.
“She let me see how the school should be run on an authentic level. I saw all the different sides and layers of being an administrator,” Long said.
Foye included Long in educational opportunities to see the different levels of leadership throughout the school building. Foye showed her the foundation and ropes to being a strong leader in the education field.
“She was so transparent,” Long said.
In August 2016, she officially began her job as assistant principal at Palmetto Bays Elementary.
Long said at her home church, Walker Avenue Church of God in Sumter, her Sunday school teachers Ms. Faye Fortune, more commonly known as Ms. Penny, and Dr. Edna Bethea are the people who inspired her to choose a career in education.
Ms. Penny and Dr. Edna took on the role of being their Sunday school mom and were always nurturing and loving toward her students. Their love for teaching inspired Long to pursue a career in education.
Long says that her favorite part of the job is being able to visit the classrooms and interact with the students.
“I go out every day and visit someone's classroom. Even if it's just us popping our head in or conducting walkthroughs,” she said. “We make sure they see us every day.”
One of Palmetto Bays Elementary Schools main focus is to make sure the students know they are always loved, and we are there for them.
“Our big motto is to serve students above all other,” she said.
Long works closely with her principal Dawn McKinney to ensure the school runs smoothly.
“I think that a good admin team are people who are transparent with each other,” she said. “We lead together. We make a great team, and I couldn’t think of any other person I would want to have by my side. She’s family.”
When Long and her twin sister were only 15 months old, her two older brothers were nine and 12 their father, Staff Sergeant Bobby Greene, passed away in a helicopter crash while stationed at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, leaving their mother a single mother of two boys and two girls.
“My ‘why’ to persevere is her drive,” Long said. “To me, my mother defines resilience. She has such strong faith and is a very giving and positive person.”
Outside of school, Long likes to travel, spend time with her family and read. Her favorite place she has vacationed is Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.
Long and her husband, Fabian, have 4 sons: Lavoris, 22, Kamren, 15, Blair, 8, and Austin, 7.
