A Conway woman in a motorized wheelchair died Saturday following a collision with a vehicle, authorities said.
Doris Roberts, 70, died at a local hospital on Saturday after a collision between her motorized wheelchair and a vehicle on Oak Street in Conway, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Conway Police Department is investigating the crash.
My Horry News has reached out to CPD for additional details.
Check back for updates.
